Emergent Biosolutions said it will receive a $50 million payment from Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals to resolve claims related to a Covid-19 manufacturing services deal.

The contract development and manufacturing solutions provider for therapeutics and vaccines on Monday said that the settlement is associated with a large-scale drug substance manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Ad26.COV2-S.

The $50 million payment will be made on or before July 31.

