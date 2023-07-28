By Dean Seal

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a second opioid overdose reversal medication for over-the-counter use.

The regulator said Friday it granted nonprescription approval to Harm Reduction Therapeutics for RiVive, the company's naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray that can be used for emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdoses.

The FDA said it would be up to Harm Reduction Therapeutics to set a price and timeline of availability for the product.

The Bethesda, Md.-based company aims to make RiVive commercially available in early 2024 and is working to accelerate that timeline, Chief Executive Michael Hufford said in an email.

This is the second naloxone product to be approved by the FDA for nonprescription use. In March, the regulator granted the same approval to Emergent BioSolutions' Narcan nasal spray.

