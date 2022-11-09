Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EBS   US29089Q1058

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.

(EBS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
12.85 USD   -34.87%
01:12pEmergent Biosolutions Q3 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Falls; Cuts Full-Year Revenue Outlook; Shares Drop
MT
06:34aChardan Cuts Price Target on Emergent Biosolutions to $55 From $65 on Slower Revenue, Profitability Growth; Keeps Buy Rating
MT
11/08Emergent Biosolutions : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Health Care Down on Inflation Resilience -- Health Care Roundup

11/09/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out sectors less vulnerable to inflation concerns.

Some high-risk biotech and drug-development issues were pummeled, however. Emergent Biosolutions lost roughly one-third of its market value after the maker of biodefense and other biotech products posted a wider-than-anticipated quarterly loss.

Bioventus shares slid, bringing two-day losses to roughly 70%, after analysts at brokerage JPMorgan cut their ratings on the medical-device maker's shares, citing concerns about its pain business. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1736ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 178 M - -
Net income 2022 -39,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 984 M 984 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 416
Free-Float 80,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,73 $
Average target price 39,83 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert G. Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Richard Scott Lindahl Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Zsolt Pál Harsányi Chairman
Sharon M. Solomon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher H. Cabell Chief Medical Officer & Head-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.-54.61%984
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.12%454 502
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.17%348 392
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.48%271 015
PFIZER, INC.-20.25%265 745
ABBVIE INC.9.70%262 583