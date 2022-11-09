Health Care Down on Inflation Resilience -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out sectors less vulnerable to inflation concerns.

Some high-risk biotech and drug-development issues were pummeled, however. Emergent Biosolutions lost roughly one-third of its market value after the maker of biodefense and other biotech products posted a wider-than-anticipated quarterly loss.

Bioventus shares slid, bringing two-day losses to roughly 70%, after analysts at brokerage JPMorgan cut their ratings on the medical-device maker's shares, citing concerns about its pain business.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1736ET