  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EBS

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.

(EBS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) on Behalf of Investors

04/21/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (“Emergent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EBS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 31, 2021, The New York Times published an article reporting that in late February 2021, employees at Emergent’s Baltimore manufacturing plant “mixed up” ingredients of the different COVID-19 vaccines, contaminating up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”) vaccine forcing regulators to delay authorization of the plant’s production line.

On April 1, 2021, the Associated Press reported on Emergent’s “history of violations,” noting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has repeatedly cited Emergent for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and problems managing mold and other contamination in its facilities.

On April 3, 2021, The New York Times reported that the Biden administration placed J&J in charge of Emergent’s Baltimore plant and prohibited it from producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, a setback for a Company that had touted its “unique” preparedness and “proven manufacturing capabilities” only months prior.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $14.29 per share, or over 15%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $78.62 per share on April 5, 2021.

If you purchased Emergent securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 995 M - -
Net income 2021 427 M - -
Net Debt 2021 84,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 516 M 3 516 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 82,5%
Technical analysis trends EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 110,86 $
Last Close Price 66,00 $
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 68,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert G. Kramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Scott Lindahl Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Fuad El Hibri Executive Chairman
Sharon M. Solomon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen L. Smith Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.-24.25%3 516
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.78%438 293
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.31%290 135
PFIZER, INC.5.76%217 716
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.95%198 884
NOVARTIS AG-3.95%198 172
