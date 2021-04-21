INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (“Emergent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EBS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 31, 2021, The New York Times published an article reporting that in late February 2021, employees at Emergent’s Baltimore manufacturing plant “mixed up” ingredients of the different COVID-19 vaccines, contaminating up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”) vaccine forcing regulators to delay authorization of the plant’s production line.

On April 1, 2021, the Associated Press reported on Emergent’s “history of violations,” noting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has repeatedly cited Emergent for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and problems managing mold and other contamination in its facilities.

On April 3, 2021, The New York Times reported that the Biden administration placed J&J in charge of Emergent’s Baltimore plant and prohibited it from producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, a setback for a Company that had touted its “unique” preparedness and “proven manufacturing capabilities” only months prior.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $14.29 per share, or over 15%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $78.62 per share on April 5, 2021.

