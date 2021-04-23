Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBS

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.

(EBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Investors

04/23/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (“Emergent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EBS) common stock between July 6, 2020 and March 31, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Emergent investors have until June 18, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Emergent investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On March 31, 2021, The New York Times published an article reporting that in late February 2021, employees at Emergent’s Baltimore manufacturing plant “mixed up” ingredients of the different COVID-19 vaccines, contaminating up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”) vaccine forcing regulators to delay authorization of the plant’s production line.

On April 1, 2021, the Associated Press reported on Emergent’s “history of violations,” noting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has repeatedly cited Emergent for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and problems managing mold and other contamination in its facilities.

On April 3, 2021, The New York Times reported that the Biden administration placed J&J in charge of Emergent’s Baltimore plant and prohibited it from producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, a setback for a Company that had touted its “unique” preparedness and “proven manufacturing capabilities” only months prior.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $14.29 per share, or over 15%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $78.62 per share on April 5, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Emergent’s Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (2) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent’s facility led to a string of FDA citations; (3) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Emergent common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
11:01aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
10:01aEBS SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Emergent Bio..
PR
09:16aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class A..
BU
04/22KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP  : Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action ..
BU
04/22THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Emergent BioSolut..
BU
04/22SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
04/22GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
04/22EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS  : Statement on Issuance of Form FDA 483 at Emergent Bayvi..
AQ
04/21INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Emerg..
BU
04/21US Stocks Cruise Higher After Two-Day Tumble
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 993 M - -
Net income 2021 426 M - -
Net Debt 2021 84,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 382 M 3 382 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 106,00 $
Last Close Price 63,12 $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 67,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert G. Kramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Scott Lindahl Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Fuad El Hibri Executive Chairman
Sharon M. Solomon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen L. Smith Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.-31.09%3 382
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.96%434 870
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.25%294 078
PFIZER, INC.7.39%215 540
NOVARTIS AG-2.96%199 501
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.69%197 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ