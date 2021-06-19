Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBS   US29089Q1058

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.

(EBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/19/2021 | 08:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (“Emergent BioSolutions” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EBS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 24, 2020 and April 16, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 21, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Emergent BioSolution’s Baltimore facility had a pattern of manufacturing problems resulting in an increased likelihood of product contamination. The company suffered from a string of FDA citations due to the poor quality of its Baltimore operations. The Company was forced to discard the equivalent of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses after the plant deviated from standard procedures. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Emergent BioSolutions, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
08:28aMONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action ..
BU
06/18UPDATED DEADLINE MONDAY : ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Emergent BioS..
PR
06/17EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS 24 HOUR DEADLI : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kah..
PR
06/17TWO DAYS LEFT TO ACTIVELY PARTICIPAT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
BU
06/17KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECKER, LLP :   Final Deadline Reminder for Emergent Bi..
BU
06/16DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
06/14EBS DEADLINE ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or Jun..
PR
06/14COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN : authorities in EU take steps to safeguard vaccine qua..
AQ
06/14JOHNSON & JOHNSON  : FDA Takes Steps to Increase Availability of COVID-19 Vaccin..
AQ
06/14JOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Statement on Supply of its Single-shot COVID-19 Vaccine
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 800 M - -
Net income 2021 377 M - -
Net Debt 2021 71,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 245 M 3 245 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 86,00 $
Last Close Price 60,55 $
Spread / Highest target 98,2%
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert G. Kramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Scott Lindahl Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Fuad El Hibri Executive Chairman
Sharon M. Solomon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen L. Smith Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.-32.42%3 245
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.92%426 557
ROCHE HOLDING AG12.70%325 803
PFIZER, INC.5.43%217 246
NOVARTIS AG2.47%208 642
ABBVIE INC.5.57%199 795