The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) on Behalf of Investors

04/22/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (“Emergent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EBS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 31, 2021, The New York Times published an article reporting that in late February 2021, employees at Emergent’s Baltimore manufacturing plant “mixed up” ingredients of the different COVID-19 vaccines, contaminating up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”) vaccine forcing regulators to delay authorization of the plant’s production line.

On April 1, 2021, the Associated Press reported on Emergent’s “history of violations,” noting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has repeatedly cited Emergent for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and problems managing mold and other contamination in its facilities.

On April 3, 2021, The New York Times reported that the Biden administration placed J&J in charge of Emergent’s Baltimore plant and prohibited it from producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, a setback for a Company that had touted its “unique” preparedness and “proven manufacturing capabilities” only months prior.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $14.29 per share, or over 15%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $78.62 per share on April 5, 2021.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Emergent securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
