  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBS   US29089Q1058

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.

(EBS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-12-06 am EST
11.63 USD   -1.40%
11:07aU.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug
RE
09:09aSector Update: Health Care Stocks are Mixed Premarket Tuesday
MT
07:03aEmergent Biosolutions Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug

12/06/2022 | 11:07am EST
A box of NARCAN nasal spray is photographed at an outpatient treatment center in Indiana, Pennsylvania

(Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions on Tuesday said its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator.

Emergent is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for a prescription-free sale of its nasal spray, Narcan, which is already cleared for the treatment of opioid overdose in the country.

If approved following the agency's priority review by March 29, the spray could become the first naloxone-based drug to be sold over the counter.

Emergent's announcement comes a few weeks after the agency said naloxone might be safe and effective for over-the-counter use in some forms, potentially paving the way for its use federally. 

There are legal barriers limiting access to naloxone in some states, and even in others the drug is not always available to those most at risk of an overdose.

The worsening opioid crisis has prompted U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to develop newer strategies, including the use of naloxone.

Government data estimates that there were more than 100,000 drug-related overdose deaths in the country during 2021, a near 15% increase from the year earlier.

The Maryland-based company said its application to the health regulator includes data that supports safe and effective use of Narcan based on usability and more than five years of post-marketing studies.

Shares of the contract drugmaker rose nearly 3% to $12.1 in early trade before paring gains.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 100 M - -
Net income 2022 -191 M - -
Net Debt 2022 831 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 588 M 588 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 416
Free-Float 80,8%
Technical analysis trends EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 11,79 $
Average target price 31,40 $
Spread / Average Target 166%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert G. Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Richard Scott Lindahl Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Zsolt Pál Harsányi Chairman
Sharon M. Solomon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher H. Cabell Chief Medical Officer & Head-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.-72.88%599
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.57%467 679
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY35.67%356 089
ABBVIE INC.21.08%289 331
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.53%287 688
PFIZER, INC.-13.78%285 774