  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Emergent Health Corp
  News
  Summary
    EMGE   US29100Q3083

EMERGENT HEALTH CORP

(EMGE)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/14 11:25:28 am EDT
0.008000 USD   -10.11%
12:51pEMERGENT HEALTH : December 31st 2021 Disclosure Statement
PU
04/05EMERGENT HEALTH : Notification of Late Filing
PU
02/15Emergent Health Corp. Appoints Marvin Segel as Director and the Chief Marketing Officer
CI
Emergent Health : December 31st 2021 Disclosure Statement

04/15/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Emergent Health Corp.

20138 Valley Forge Circle King of Prussia, PA 19406

Phone: 484-831-5451 www.emergenthealthcorp.comemergenthealth2@yahoo.com

SIC - Industry Classification 5961

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: December 31st, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31st, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

58,101,111

As of September 30th, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

58,101,111

As of December 31st, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

58,101,111

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

  • (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

  • (iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Emergent Health Corp. Predecessor: Rolling Stone Retirement Community, Inc., name changed to that of issuer via amended Certificate of Incorporation dated May 18, 2007

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years;

Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Emergent Health Corporation was incorporated in Nevada on April 27, 2006 and was reincorporated in Wyoming on March 31, 2018.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

On September 30, 2009, the SEC issued a suspension of trading of the Issuer's securities for 10 days. After the 10-day suspension, the Issuer's securities resumed trading on what is known as the "Grey Market".

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

n/a

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

20138 Valley Forge Circle King of Prussia, PA 19406

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

n/a

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

n/a

2)Security Information

Trading symbol:

EMGE

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

29100Q 30 8

Par or stated value:

.001

Total shares authorized:

200,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

58,101,111 as of date: December 31, 2021

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

10,523,595

as of date: December 31st, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

900

as of date: December 31st, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

n/a

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

n/a

CUSIP:

n/a

Par or stated value:

n/a

Total shares authorized:

n/a as of date: n/a

Total shares outstanding:

n/a as of date: n/a

Transfer Agent

Name:

Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co., Inc.

Phone:

732-872-2727

Email:

transferagent@oldemonmouth.com

Address:

200 Memorial Parkway, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End:

Opening

Balance

Date December 31st, 2019 Common: 57,980,000 Preferred: Series A 100

Series B 25,000,000

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

Date of Transaction

Transacti on type (e.g. new issuance, cancellati on, shares returned to treasury)

Number of Shares Issued (or cancelle d)

Class of Securiti es

Value of share s issue d ($/per share) at Issua nce

Were the shares issued at a discou nt to market price at the time of issuan ce? (Yes/N o)

Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided

Restricte d or Unrestric ted as of this filing.

Exempti on or Registrat ion Type.

July 29th 2020

Issued

111,111

common

.001

Yes

Gene Kucherawy and Esther Kucherawy JT TEN

Consulting Services Provided

Restricte d

4(a)(2)

July 29th 2020

Issued

10,000

common

.001

Yes

Tina Stillwagon

Consulting Services Provided

Restricte d

4(a)(2)

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending

Balance Ending Balance:

Date December 31st 2021

Common: 58,101,111

Preferred: Series A 100

Series B 25,000,000

Series C 3,500,000

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

n/a

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of Note Issuance

Outstandi ng Balance ($)

Princip al Amount at Issuanc e ($)

Interes t Accrue d ($)

Maturi ty Date

Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares)

Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.)

August 26th 2021

$300,000

$300,00 0

$0

August 26th

2022

Payee shall have the right to convert any amount due under this Note into shares of any qualified Regulation A Offering Statement of the Company during the term of the Offering.

Cimarron Capital, Inc.

Loan

August 26th 2021

$200,000

$200,00 0

$0

August 26th

2022

Payee shall have the right to convert any amount due under this Note into shares of any qualified Regulation A Offering Statement of the Company during the term of the Offering.

Christine Arenella

Loan

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

n/a

4) Financial Statements

  • A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: U.S. GAAP IFRS

  • B. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

Michael Handelman

Title:

CFO

Relationship to Issuer:

CFO

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emergent Health Corp. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 16:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
