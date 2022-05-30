Emergia : 2022 Q1 MARCH 31 – MD&A

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021

General and

Statement

GENERAL

The terms "Emergia", the "Corporation the three months ended March 31, including related historical comparatives, Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS

This MD&A is current as of May 30, unaudited interim condensed

2021 and accompanying notes (the " of Emergia for the years ended Statements") and management's in accordance with IFRS, copies of System for Electronic Document www.sedar.com. Historical results and Annual Financial Statements, the 2021 of future operations.

Certain information contained in this Corporation operates has been including the 2021 Census Report - Royal Bank of Canada's Provincial February 2020 Rental Market Report, Industrial Figures Q1-2022, which are completeness of any information determined if there has been any may have occurred prior or subsequent information has been furnished or information and summarized herein.

All dollar amounts are in Canadian

FORWARD-LOOKING

Certain statements contained in this objectives and strategies and statements. Forward-looking statements

21

EMERGIA INC. | MD&A Q1-2022