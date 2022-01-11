Emergia Inc. Announces Closing of Another Portion of Its Private Placement of Units in Cash and Debt Settlement

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: EMER) Emergia Inc. (the “Corporation or “Emergia”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a closing (the “Closing”) of its previously announced private placement. On January 10th, 2022, the Corporation has issued an additional 4,857,020 Units and 250,000 Common Shares (as defined below) in the Private Placement for total amount of $3,454,930.40, composed of $546,862.80 in cash and $2,908,067.60 in payment of such amount of outstanding debts.



Each Unit, issued at $0.68 per Unit, is composed of one Class A Common Share in the capital of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) and a Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $1.25 per Common Share until October 31, 2023. The Common Shares will be listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the “CSE”).

“This Closing is a great addition to the $3,000,000 closings announced at the end of October and November. And, as this Closing includes the conversion of an important portion of the Directors’ and the Management’s accrued compensation and the conversion of debts by creditors, it shows again the confidence in the strength and in the future of the Corporation”, said Henri Petit, President and CEO of Emergia.

In the course of this Closing, the Corporation issued 1,256,434 Units to subscribers who are related parties of Emergia under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Emergia is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Corporation to be issued to insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

As part of the debt settlement and pursuant to the prospectus exemption of section 2.14 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, Mr. Henri Petit, President and CEO of the Corporation, settled $492,739.56 of debt, comprising of advances made to the Corporation and accrued and unpaid compensation, in exchange of the issuance of 724,617 Units. Prior to the Closing, Mr. Petit owned, directly or indirectly or exercise control or direction over 6,356,621 Common Shares and 1,000,000 Class B Multiple Voting Shares, representing respectively 22,62% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 22.17% of the issued and outstanding Class B Multiple Voting shares. Following Closing, Mr. Petit will own, directly or indirectly or exercise control or direction over 7,081,238 Common Shares and 1,000,000 Class B Multiple Voting Shares, representing respectively 21.33% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 22.17% of the issued and outstanding Class B Multiple Voting shares. Mr. Henri Petit may, in the future, acquire ownership and control over additional securities of Emergia for investment purposes.

This news release is also being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103- The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with an early warning report to be filed on SEDAR. The head office of the Corporation is located at 402-185, Dorval Avenue, Dorval, Quebec, H9S 5J9.

ABOUT EMERGIA INC.

EMERGIA operates mainly in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multi-residential, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Corporation’s investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables EMERGIA to benefit from development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.

