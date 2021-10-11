General Announcement::Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 22 September 2021 10/11/2021 | 06:42am EDT Send by mail :

EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD. (Company Registration No. 198003839Z) (Incorporated in Singapore) MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PLACE : Held by way of electronic means DATE : Wednesday, 22 September 2021 TIME : 9.30 a.m. CHAIRMAN : Mr Ang Mong Seng PRESENT : Board of Directors Mr Ang Mong Seng (Non-Executive and Independent Group Chairman) Mr Tan Thiam Hee (Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director) Mr Zhu Xiaolin (Group President and Executive Director) Mr Teo Cheng Kwee (Non-Executive Director) Company Secretary Ms Tan Swee Gek Shareholders and Proxies Participation As per Attendance List maintained by the Company In Attendance by Invitation As per Attendance List maintained by the Company INTRODUCTION The Company Secretary informed the meeting that in view of the ongoing developments on the COVID- 19 outbreak and pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 on alternative arrangements for meetings for companies, the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") this year was held with the following changes to ensure the safety and health of all the shareholders, and also to adhere to the Government's safe distancing measures: 1. The AGM was held by way of electronic means and as such shareholders did not attend the AGM in person. EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD. Page 2 of 10 Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 22 September 2021 There was no question and answer session at the AGM, however shareholders had been requested to raise questions in advance of the AGM. As of 18 September 2021 at 9.30 a.m., the Company received some questions from shareholders regarding the resolution to approve the proposed renewal of the Share Purchase Mandate and these were addressed during the corporate presentation segment of the AGM. All shareholders who wished to vote had been requested to submit a proxy form to appoint the Chairman of the AGM to vote on their behalf. The Company's Annual Report to shareholders for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 could be downloaded from the Company's corporate website. Finova BPO Pte Ltd was appointed to act as the Scrutineers and BACS Private Limited was appointed as the Polling Agent for the AGM. The Minutes of the AGM will be published on SGXNet and the Company's website within one month after the date of the AGM. QUORUM Having confirmed with the Company Secretary that there is a quorum for the meeting, the Chairman called the meeting to order. PRESENTATION The Chairman introduced the members of the Board and the Management present. Mr Tan Thiam Hee ("Mr Tan"), the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, proceeded with a presentation. He presented an overview of the Company and updates in relation to the Company. A copy of the presentation slides was released via SGXNET on 22 September 2021. Mr Tan updated the shareholders that, for the purpose of the AGM and besides the Annual Report, the Company was also seeking shareholders' approval for the renewal of the Share Purchase Mandate. Questions had been raised by a shareholder regarding the resolution to approve the proposed renewal of the Share Purchase Mandate, which Mr Tan addressed in his presentation. He highlighted that, as per the Letter to Shareholders announced by the Company on 2 September 2021, by obtaining a Share Purchase Mandate, the Company will have the flexibility to undertake the purchases of its Shares at any time, subject to market conditions, during the period when the Share Purchase Mandate is in force. Mr Tan noted that the Company's Share Purchase Mandate was proposed for renewal on an annual basis, subject to Shareholders' approval at the AGM, similar to the practice of other companies listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Mr Tan informed the shareholders that while the Company has not adopted a formal Share Buyback policy, the Company will continue to monitor market conditions closely and perform share buybacks as and when the right opportunity arises. In view of the market uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Tan also noted that the Company will continue to exercise prudence and balance the different competitive needs of the Company when making decisions regarding the usage of available funds to conduct share buybacks. EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD. Page 3 of 10 Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 22 September 2021 NOTICE The Notice convening the meeting was taken as read. ORDINARY BUSINESS: TO RECEIVE AND ADOPT THE DIRECTORS' STATEMENT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 AND THE AUDITORS' REPORT THEREON

Resolution 1 on the Agenda was to receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 and the Auditors' Report of the Company.

In view of the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020, the Chairman's Statement to shareholders and the Auditors' Report having been in the shareholders' hands for the prescribed period, the Chairman proposed, with the shareholders' permission, that the documents be taken as read.

The following resolution was put to vote and passed by way of a poll (detailed results of which are appended hereto):

"Resolved that the Audited Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 together with the Directors' Statement and the Auditors' Report of the Company be and are hereby approved and adopted." TO RE-ELECT MR ANG MONG SENG AS DIRECTOR, WHO SHALL RETIRE PURSUANT TO REGULATION 87 OF THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION

Resolution 2 on the Agenda was to re-elect Mr Ang Mong Seng (" Mr Ang ") as Director. At this juncture, Mr Ang handed over the chair of the AGM to Mr Tan.

Mr Ang, a Director of the Company, retired pursuant to Regulation 87 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offered himself for re-election. It was noted that Mr Ang would, upon re-election, remain as a Non-Executive and Independent Group Chairman, Chairman of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. The Board of Directors considers Mr Ang independent for purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.

The following resolution was put to vote and passed by way of a poll (detailed results of which are appended hereto):

"Resolved that Mr Ang Mong Seng who retires pursuant to Regulation 87 of the Company's Constitution, be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company."

The chair of the AGM was then handed back to Mr Ang. TO RE-ELECT MR TAN THIAM HEE AS DIRECTOR, WHO SHALL RETIRE PURSUANT TO REGULATION 87 OF THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION

Resolution 3 on the Agenda was to re-elect Mr Tan as Director. EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD. Page 4 of 10 Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 22 September 2021 Mr Tan, a Director of the Company, retired pursuant to Regulation 87 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offered himself for re-election. It was noted that Mr Tan would, upon re-election, remain as Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company. The following resolution was put to vote and passed by way of a poll (detailed results of which are appended hereto): "Resolved that Mr Tan Thiam Hee who retires pursuant to Regulation 87 of the Company's Constitution, be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company." TO APPROVE THE PAYMENT OF THE PROPOSED DIRECTORS' FEES OF UP TO S$180,000 TO BE PAID QUARTERLY IN ARREARS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2022

Resolution 4 on the Agenda was to approve the Directors' fees for the financial year ending 31 December 2022. It was noted that the Board of Directors had recommended the payment of a sum of up to S$180,000.00 as Directors' fees to be paid quarterly in arrears for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

The following resolution was put to vote and passed by way of a poll (detailed results of which are appended hereto):

"Resolved that Directors' fees of up to S$180,000.00 for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 be and are hereby approved." TO RE-APPPOINT FOO KON TAN LLP AS AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY AND TO AUTHORISE DIRECTORS TO FIX ITS REMUNERATION

Resolution 5 on the Agenda was to re-appoint Foo Kon Tan LLP as Auditors and to authorise the Directors to fix the Auditors' remuneration.

The following resolution was put to vote and passed by way of a poll (detailed results of which are appended hereto):

"Resolved that Foo Kon Tan LLP be re-appointed as Auditors of the Company to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting at a fee to be determined by the Directors." SPECIAL BUSINESS: 6. AUTHORITY TO ISSUE SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO RULE 806 OF THE LISTING MANUAL - SECTION B: RULES OF CATALIST OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED ("SGX-ST") Resolution 6 on the Agenda was to seek the shareholders' approval for the Directors to be granted the authority to issue new shares in the capital of the Company, the details of which were set out in the text of the Ordinary Resolution in item 7 of the Notice of AGM. The following resolution was put to vote and passed by way of a poll (detailed results of which are appended hereto): EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD. Page 5 of 10 Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 22 September 2021 "Resolved that pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore and Rule 806 of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist (the "Catalist Rules"), authority be and is hereby given to the Directors to: (i) issue shares in the Company (" Shares ") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, " Instruments ") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) options, warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and, (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue shares in pursuance of any Instruments made or granted by the Directors of the Company while this Resolution was in force, provided that: the aggregate number of shares (including shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) to be issued pursuant to this Resolution shall not exceed 100% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with subparagraph (2) below), of which the aggregate number of shares to be issued other than on a pro-rata basis to Shareholders of the Company shall not exceed 50% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below); (subject to such calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1) above, the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time of the passing of this Resolution, after adjusting for: new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities; new shares arising from exercising share options or vesting of share awards outstanding or subsisting at the time of the passing of this Resolution, provided the options or awards were granted in compliance with Part VIII of Chapter 8 of the Catalist Rules; and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares; in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provision of the Catalist Rules for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the Constitution of the Company; and unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, such authority shall continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held." This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

