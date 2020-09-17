Log in
EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD.

(1C0)
Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

09/17/2020 | 05:40am EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 17, 2020 17:32
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG200825XMETYDTR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Swee Gek
Designation Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached.
Additional Text This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST').
Additional Text The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.
Additional Text This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.
Additional Text The contact person for the Sponsor is: Name: Mr Shervyn Essex, Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. Address: 9 Raffles Place, #29-01 Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619 Telephone: (65) 6381 6966
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 17/09/2020 09:30:00
Response Deadline Date 14/09/2020 09:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore, the Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') will be held by way of electronic means and shareholders will not be allowed to attend the EGM in person.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 160,837 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 121,007 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 325,396 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 142,227 bytes)

Disclaimer

Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 09:39:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 41,4 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
Net income 2019 6,71 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
Net Debt 2019 72,5 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,45x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 24,5 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thiam Hee Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Lin Zhu Group President & Executive Director
Mong Seng Ang Non-Executive Group Chairman
Joseph Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Cheng Kwee Teo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD.25.00%18
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.84%37 988
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED20.14%33 955
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.41%33 768
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-30.15%29 968
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.08%29 751
