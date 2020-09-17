Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Sep 17, 2020 17:32
Replace
SG200825XMETYDTR
Tan Swee Gek
Company Secretary
This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST').
The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.
This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.
The contact person for the Sponsor is: Name: Mr Shervyn Essex, Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. Address: 9 Raffles Place, #29-01 Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619 Telephone: (65) 6381 6966
Meeting Date and Time
17/09/2020 09:30:00
Response Deadline Date
14/09/2020 09:30:00
Meeting Venue
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore, the Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') will be held by way of electronic means and shareholders will not be allowed to attend the EGM in person.
