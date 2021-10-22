Waiver::Application for Further Extension of Time to Comply with Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules

EMERGING TOWNS & CITIES SINGAPORE LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 198003839Z)

APPLICATION FOR FURTHER EXTENSION OF TIME TO COMPLY WITH RULE 704(7) OF THE

CATALIST RULES

1. INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors ("Board" or "Directors") of Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore Ltd. (the "Company" or "ETC", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its announcement on 6 April 2021 relating to the cessation of the Company's Independent Director, Mr Lim Jun Xiong Steven ("Mr Lim"); its announcement on 22 June 2021 relating to the Company's application to for an extension of time to 29 October 2021 (the "First Extension") for the Company to comply with Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the SGX-ST (the "Catalist Rules"); and its announcement on 1 July 2021 relating to the SGX-ST's grant of the First Extension, subject to the conditions disclosed in the company's announcement dated 1 July 2021 (collectively, the "Previous Announcements").

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements.

The Company wishes to announce that it has, through its Sponsor, submitted an application on 22 October 2021 to the SGX-ST for a further extension of time to 31 January 2022 (the "Further Application") for the Company to comply with Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules which states, inter alia, that in the event of any retirement or resignation (of a director) which renders the audit committee unable to meet the minimum number (not less than three (3)), the issuer should endeavour to fill the vacancy within two (2) months, but in any case not later than three (3) months.

2. REASONS FOR FURTHER APPLICATION

The Company is making the Further Application for the following reasons:

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 2 March 2021, following its consultation with

Singapore Exchange Regulation and the Sponsor in relation to the report published by an activist group on the Company's operations in Myanmar on 25 February 2021, the Company announced that, inter alia , it had voluntarily decided to convert the trading halt into a suspension in the trading of its securities (the " Suspension "). As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 22 September 2021, the independent financial review by the appointed independent reviewer, Nexia TS Advisory Pte Ltd, has been completed.

However, as disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 15 June 2021, 19 June 2021, and 22 September 2021, the independent legal review (" Legal Review ") of the Group's dealings in Myanmar by the appointed independent reviewer, Kelvin Chia Partnership (" KCP "), is currently ongoing. Since the onset of the prevailing political situation in Myanmar combined with the effects of COVID-19, the Company has prioritised its efforts and attention on its operations as well as its existing limited resources and efforts on working with the KCP to complete the Legal Review with a goal to resume the trading of its securities. Since Mr Lim's cessation on 5 April 2021 and the First Extension, the Company has identified a couple of candidates for the Independent Director position and to fill the vacancy on the AC. However, such potential candidates have expressed concerns about (a) the Suspension; (b) the

