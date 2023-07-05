Wardell Armstrong International
05 July 2023
ZT61-2145
V1.0
MM1647
Final
EMERITA RESOURCES CORPORATION
NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE LA ROMANERA AND LA INFANTA POLYMETALLIC DEPOSITS, SPAIN
Effective Date: May 4, 2023
Signature Date: July 5, 2023
Phil Newall
EMERITA RESOURCES CORPORATION
NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE LA ROMANERA AND LA INFANTA
POLYMETALLIC DEPOSITS, SPAIN
CONTENTS
1
SUMMARY
1
1.1
Introduction
1
1.2
Property Description and Ownership
1
1.3
Geology and Mineralisation
1
1.4
Exploration and Drilling
2
1.5
Sample Preparation, Analyses, Security and Data Verification
3
1.6
Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing
3
1.7
Mineral Resource Estimates
3
1.8
Conclusions and Recommendations
5
2
INTRODUCTION
6
2.1
Background
6
2.2
Terms of Reference
6
2.3
Qualified Persons
6
2.4
Personal Inspections
6
2.5
WAI Declaration
7
2.6
Units and Currency
8
3
RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS
9
4
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION
10
4.1
Location
10
4.2
Ownership
11
4.3
Mineral Tenure
11
4.4
Royalties
12
4.5
Surface Rights
13
4.6
Permitting Considerations
13
4.7
Environmental Considerations
14
4.8
Existing Environmental Liabilities
15
5
ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND PHYSIOGRAPHY
17
5.1
Accessibility and Transportation
17
5.2
Climate
17
5.3
Local Resources and Infrastructure
18
5.4
Physiography
18
6
HISTORY
19
6.1
Ownership History
19
6.2
Exploration History
19
6.3
Production History
21
7
GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALISATION
22
7.1
Regional Geology
22
7.2
Local Geology
24
7.3
Deposit Geology
26
8
DEPOSIT TYPES
33
9
EXPLORATION
35
9.1
Introduction
35
EMERITA RESOURCES CORPORATION
NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE LA ROMANERA AND LA INFANTA
POLYMETALLIC DEPOSITS, SPAIN
9.2
Geological Mapping
35
9.3
Soil Geochemistry
35
9.4
Geophysics
37
10
DRILLING
40
10.1
Type and Extent
40
10.2
Procedures
43
10.3
Interpretation of Relevant Results
45
11
SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES, AND SECURITY
46
11.1
Sampling Methods
46
11.2
Bulk Density
48
11.3
Sample Security
49
11.4
Laboratories
49
11.5
Sample Preparation and Analysis
49
11.6
QAQC Protocol
53
11.7
QAQC Results
55
11.8
Adequacy of Procedures
64
12
DATA VERIFICATION
65
12.1
Data Verification by Emerita
65
12.2
Database Cut-Off Dates
65
12.3
Data Verification by The Authors
65
13
MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING
67
14
MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES
68
14.1
Introduction
68
14.2
Mineral Resource Estimate Data
68
14.3
Geological Interpretation and Domaining
69
14.4
Boundary Analysis
72
14.5
Compositing
72
14.6
Grade Capping
72
14.7
Metal Correlations
73
14.8
Variography
74
14.9
Block Modelling
76
14.10
Estimation Methodology
77
14.11
Model Validation
79
14.12
Mineral Resource Classification
85
14.13
Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction
86
14.14
Mineral Resource Statement
86
14.15
Mineral Resource Sensitivity
87
15
MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES
89
16
MINING METHODS
90
17
RECOVERY METHODS
91
18
PROJECT INFRASTRUCTURE
92
19
MARKET STUDIES AND CONTRACTS
93
20
ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITTING AND SOCIAL OR COMMUNITY IMPACT
94
EMERITA RESOURCES CORPORATION
NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE LA ROMANERA AND LA INFANTA
POLYMETALLIC DEPOSITS, SPAIN
21 CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS
95
22
ECONOMIC ANALYSIS
96
23
ADJACENT PROPERTIES
97
24 OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION
98
25
INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS
99
26
RECOMMENDATIONS
100
26.1 General
100
26.2 Exploration, Geology and Mineral Resources
100
26.3 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testwork
100
27
REFERENCES
101
TABLES
Table 1.1: Mineral Resource Estimate for the Iberian Belt West Project
4
Table 2.1: Qualified Persons Responsibilities
7
Table 4.1: IBW Project Exploration Concession Coordinates (ETRS89 Zone 29N)
11
Table 4.2: IBW Project Exploration Concession Coordinates (ETRS89 Zone 29N)
12
Table 6.1: Ownership History of the La Romanera Deposit
19
Table 6.2: Ownership History of the La Infanta Deposit
19
Table 6.3: Historical Drillhole Database
20
Table 7.1: La Romanera - Major Lithostratigraphic Units
28
Table 7.2: La Infanta - Major Lithostratigraphic Units
30
Table 10.1: Summary of DDH Meters per Year and in Total at Each Deposit
40
Table 10.2: Summary of Downhole Survey Tools
43
Table 11.1: Sample Length Depending on Core Diameter
46
Table 11.2: Analytical Laboratories
49
Table 11.3 ALS Sevilla Sample Preparation Procedures
50
Table 11.4: Elements and Ranges of Analysis for the ME-ICPORE™ Method from ALS Global
50
Table 11.5: Elements and Range of Analysis for the Au-AA23™ and Au-GRA21™ Methods from ALS
Global
50
Table 11.6: Elements and range of analysis for the ME-MS61r™ Method from ALS Global
51
Table 11.7: Elements and range of analysis for the ME-MS61L™ Method from ALS Global
51
Table 11.8: ALS Sevilla Sample Preparation Procedures
51
Table 11.9: Elements and Range of Analysis for the PE-4042 Method from AGQ
52
Table 11.10: Elements and Range of Analysis for the PE-4043 Method from AGQ
52
Table 11.11: Elements and Range of Analysis for the PE-4014 Method from AGQ
52
Table 11.12: Certified Mean Value and Standard Deviation of Emerita CRMs
53
Table 11.13: Emerita Quality Control Rules
55
Table 11.14: Summary of La Romanera Samples Submitted to ALS
55
Table 11.15: Summary of La Romanera CRM Submissions to ALS
56
Table 11.16: Summary of La Romanera Duplicate Results (ALS)
58
Table 11.17: Summary of La Romanera CRM Submissions to ALS
59
Table 11.18: Summary of La Infanta Samples Submitted to ALS
60
