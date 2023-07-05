Emerita Resources Corp. is a Canada-based natural resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on exploration in Spain. The Company has a 100% interest in the Iberian Belt West (IBW) project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain. The IBW Project is located in the western part of the belt, adjacent to the border with Portugal, approximately 144 kilometers (km) west of Seville and 50 km from the port city of Huelva. The Project extends along a strike length of approximately 12 km. The IBW Project encompasses three polymetallic deposits. The Nuevo Tintillo project is hosted in the Iberian Pyrite Belt. It is located in the eastern part of the belt, in Seville Province, between the deposits of Aznacollar, in the southeast, and Rio Tinto in the northwest. Nuevo Tintillo encompasses approximately 6875 hectares. The Company's subsidiary is Emerita Resources Espana SL.