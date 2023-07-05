Wardell Armstrong International

Baldhu House, Wheal Jane Earth Science Park, Baldhu, Truro, Cornwall, TR3 6EH, United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0)1872 560738 www.wardell-armstrong.com

DATE ISSUED:

05 July 2023

JOB NUMBER:

ZT61-2145

VERSION:

V1.0

REPORT NUMBER:

MM1647

STATUS:

Final

EMERITA RESOURCES CORPORATION

NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE LA ROMANERA AND LA INFANTA POLYMETALLIC DEPOSITS, SPAIN

Effective Date: May 4, 2023

Signature Date: July 5, 2023

AUTHORED BY:

Phil Newall

Director

["signed and sealed"]

Frank Browning

Principal Resource Geologist

["signed and sealed"]

Wardell Armstrong is the trading name of Wardell Armstrong International Ltd,

Registered in England No. 3813172.

Registered office: Sir Henry Doulton House, Forge Lane, Etruria, Stoke-on-Trent, ST1 5BD, United Kingdom

UK Offices: Stoke-on-Trent, Cardiff, Carlisle, Edinburgh, Greater Manchester, London, Newcastle upon Tyne,

Sheffield, Taunton, Truro, West Bromwich. International Office: Almaty

ENERGY AND CLIMATE CHANGE ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY INFRASTRUCTURE AND UTILITIES LAND AND PROPERTY MINING AND MINERAL PROCESSING MINERAL ESTATES

WASTE RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

EMERITA RESOURCES CORPORATION

NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE LA ROMANERA AND LA INFANTA

POLYMETALLIC DEPOSITS, SPAIN

CONTENTS

1

SUMMARY

1

1.1

Introduction

1

1.2

Property Description and Ownership

1

1.3

Geology and Mineralisation

1

1.4

Exploration and Drilling

2

1.5

Sample Preparation, Analyses, Security and Data Verification

3

1.6

Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing

3

1.7

Mineral Resource Estimates

3

1.8

Conclusions and Recommendations

5

2

INTRODUCTION

6

2.1

Background

6

2.2

Terms of Reference

6

2.3

Qualified Persons

6

2.4

Personal Inspections

6

2.5

WAI Declaration

7

2.6

Units and Currency

8

3

RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS

9

4

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION

10

4.1

Location

10

4.2

Ownership

11

4.3

Mineral Tenure

11

4.4

Royalties

12

4.5

Surface Rights

13

4.6

Permitting Considerations

13

4.7

Environmental Considerations

14

4.8

Existing Environmental Liabilities

15

5

ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND PHYSIOGRAPHY

17

5.1

Accessibility and Transportation

17

5.2

Climate

17

5.3

Local Resources and Infrastructure

18

5.4

Physiography

18

6

HISTORY

19

6.1

Ownership History

19

6.2

Exploration History

19

6.3

Production History

21

7

GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALISATION

22

7.1

Regional Geology

22

7.2

Local Geology

24

7.3

Deposit Geology

26

8

DEPOSIT TYPES

33

9

EXPLORATION

35

9.1

Introduction

35

ZT61-2145/MM1647

Final V1.0

Page i

July 2023

EMERITA RESOURCES CORPORATION

NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE LA ROMANERA AND LA INFANTA

POLYMETALLIC DEPOSITS, SPAIN

9.2

Geological Mapping

35

9.3

Soil Geochemistry

35

9.4

Geophysics

37

10

DRILLING

40

10.1

Type and Extent

40

10.2

Procedures

43

10.3

Interpretation of Relevant Results

45

11

SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES, AND SECURITY

46

11.1

Sampling Methods

46

11.2

Bulk Density

48

11.3

Sample Security

49

11.4

Laboratories

49

11.5

Sample Preparation and Analysis

49

11.6

QAQC Protocol

53

11.7

QAQC Results

55

11.8

Adequacy of Procedures

64

12

DATA VERIFICATION

65

12.1

Data Verification by Emerita

65

12.2

Database Cut-Off Dates

65

12.3

Data Verification by The Authors

65

13

MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING

67

14

MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES

68

14.1

Introduction

68

14.2

Mineral Resource Estimate Data

68

14.3

Geological Interpretation and Domaining

69

14.4

Boundary Analysis

72

14.5

Compositing

72

14.6

Grade Capping

72

14.7

Metal Correlations

73

14.8

Variography

74

14.9

Block Modelling

76

14.10

Estimation Methodology

77

14.11

Model Validation

79

14.12

Mineral Resource Classification

85

14.13

Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction

86

14.14

Mineral Resource Statement

86

14.15

Mineral Resource Sensitivity

87

15

MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES

89

16

MINING METHODS

90

17

RECOVERY METHODS

91

18

PROJECT INFRASTRUCTURE

92

19

MARKET STUDIES AND CONTRACTS

93

20

ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITTING AND SOCIAL OR COMMUNITY IMPACT

94

ZT61-2145/MM1647

Final V1.0

Page ii

July 2023

EMERITA RESOURCES CORPORATION

NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE LA ROMANERA AND LA INFANTA

POLYMETALLIC DEPOSITS, SPAIN

21 CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS

95

22

ECONOMIC ANALYSIS

96

23

ADJACENT PROPERTIES

97

24 OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION

98

25

INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS

99

26

RECOMMENDATIONS

100

26.1 General

100

26.2 Exploration, Geology and Mineral Resources

100

26.3 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testwork

100

27

REFERENCES

101

TABLES

Table 1.1: Mineral Resource Estimate for the Iberian Belt West Project

4

Table 2.1: Qualified Persons Responsibilities

7

Table 4.1: IBW Project Exploration Concession Coordinates (ETRS89 Zone 29N)

11

Table 4.2: IBW Project Exploration Concession Coordinates (ETRS89 Zone 29N)

12

Table 6.1: Ownership History of the La Romanera Deposit

19

Table 6.2: Ownership History of the La Infanta Deposit

19

Table 6.3: Historical Drillhole Database

20

Table 7.1: La Romanera - Major Lithostratigraphic Units

28

Table 7.2: La Infanta - Major Lithostratigraphic Units

30

Table 10.1: Summary of DDH Meters per Year and in Total at Each Deposit

40

Table 10.2: Summary of Downhole Survey Tools

43

Table 11.1: Sample Length Depending on Core Diameter

46

Table 11.2: Analytical Laboratories

49

Table 11.3 ALS Sevilla Sample Preparation Procedures

50

Table 11.4: Elements and Ranges of Analysis for the ME-ICPORE™ Method from ALS Global

50

Table 11.5: Elements and Range of Analysis for the Au-AA23™ and Au-GRA21™ Methods from ALS

Global

50

Table 11.6: Elements and range of analysis for the ME-MS61r™ Method from ALS Global

51

Table 11.7: Elements and range of analysis for the ME-MS61L™ Method from ALS Global

51

Table 11.8: ALS Sevilla Sample Preparation Procedures

51

Table 11.9: Elements and Range of Analysis for the PE-4042 Method from AGQ

52

Table 11.10: Elements and Range of Analysis for the PE-4043 Method from AGQ

52

Table 11.11: Elements and Range of Analysis for the PE-4014 Method from AGQ

52

Table 11.12: Certified Mean Value and Standard Deviation of Emerita CRMs

53

Table 11.13: Emerita Quality Control Rules

55

Table 11.14: Summary of La Romanera Samples Submitted to ALS

55

Table 11.15: Summary of La Romanera CRM Submissions to ALS

56

Table 11.16: Summary of La Romanera Duplicate Results (ALS)

58

Table 11.17: Summary of La Romanera CRM Submissions to ALS

59

Table 11.18: Summary of La Infanta Samples Submitted to ALS

60

ZT61-2145/MM1647

Final V1.0

Page iii

July 2023

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Emerita Resources Corp. published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2023 16:58:08 UTC.