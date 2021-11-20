Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASPENTECH INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Aspen Technology, Inc. - AZPN

11/20/2021 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AZPN) to Emerson (NYSE: EMR).  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of AspenTech will receive only approximately $87 in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of AspenTech that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-azpn/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspentech-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-aspen-technology-inc---azpn-301429492.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
02:15aASPENTECH INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
11/17Loop Capital Starts Emerson Electric at Buy With $124 Price Target
MT
11/16EMERSON ELECTRIC : New Gas Detectors Protect Workers, Property with Hazard Warnings in Ext..
PU
11/16EMERSON ELECTRIC : innovative food waste recycling system reaches significant milestone as..
PU
11/16Grind2Energy Celebrates 100 Million Pounds of Food Waste Diverted from Landfills and Co..
BU
11/15EMERSON ELECTRIC CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
11/15EMERSON ELECTRIC CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/12Emerson Presents Ultrasonic Metal Welding Solutions at Productronica 2021 in Hall B4, S..
AQ
11/10GE split could nudge other big companies to become leaner, simpler
RE
11/10EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
More recommendations