    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-26 pm EDT
73.14 USD   -0.95%
Emerson Announces Agreement to Divest its Russia Business to Local Management
BU
09/22Emerson Announces 2022 ASCO Engineering Scholarship Recipient
AQ
09/21Emerson Electric : Ventures Invests in CoreTigo
PU
Emerson Announces Agreement to Divest its Russia Business to Local Management

09/27/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced an agreement to sell its Russia business, including Metran, its Russia-based manufacturing subsidiary, and Emerson LLC in Russia, the sales and service organization for Metran, to the local management team. This announcement follows the company’s May statement to exit its Russia business and explore strategic options to divest Metran.

For fiscal year 2021, Russia represented approximately 1.5% of total Emerson sales. As part of the previously announced Russia exit, Emerson included a pre-tax loss of $162M in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

The transaction will be subject to regulatory and government approvals, and other customary closing conditions. Emerson will work closely with the local Russia management team to help ensure a smooth transition for employees through the process.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. A leader in industrial automation, Emerson helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals through its Automation Solutions and AspenTech businesses. Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 592 M - -
Net income 2022 3 108 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 43 248 M 43 248 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 86 700
Free-Float 61,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 73,14 $
Average target price 103,54 $
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surendralal L Karsanbhai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James S. Turley Chairman
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ram R. Krishnan President-Asia Climate Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-20.58%43 248
KEYENCE CORPORATION-31.71%82 932
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-33.79%61 145
EATON CORPORATION PLC-22.38%53 185
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.21%34 880
AMETEK, INC.-22.18%26 096