  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Emerson Electric Co.
  News
  Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:28 2022-06-14 am EDT
85.39 USD   +0.12%
Emerson Announces Net Zero Targets, Issues 2021 ESG Report

06/14/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Company plans to achieve net zero operations by 2030, net zero value chain by 2045

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global leader in technology and software solutions, announced its sustainability strategy to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions by 2045. The company detailed its goal to reach net zero and its environmental, social and governance progress in its 2021 ESG report, published today.

“We help enable the low-carbon transition of some of the largest companies and most critical industries around the world,” said Lal Karsanbhai, Emerson’s president and chief executive officer. “Our net zero goal is a vital step forward as we evolve our business and contribute to a more sustainable world.”

Emerson has aligned its sustainability approach to the Net-Zero Standard set by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), the leading organization driving science-based target adoption. By 2030, Emerson plans to reach net zero across its own operations for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and drive a 25% reduction in its Scope 3 value chain emissions compared to a 2021 baseline. These 2030 near-term targets have been approved by SBTi as consistent with the 1.5°C trajectory required to meet the goals of the Paris agreement. Emerson has also committed to validate its long-term 2045 net zero target, in line with the SBTi’s Net-Zero Standard.

“In addition to the depth of our own sustainability roadmap, Emerson’s products, software and services help enable our customers, suppliers and partners to achieve their sustainability objectives,” said Mike Train, Emerson’s senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. “In the face of climate change, we believe driving at-scale adoption of energy transition solutions can make a net zero future a reality.”

Emerson’s 2021 ESG report also highlights social and governance progress. Emerson hired its first chief people officer, continued to expand the use of ESG metrics in its compensation programs, and advanced its diversity, equity and inclusion goals and employee programs.

“The support and energy from the Board of Directors and the management team is setting the tone for the future direction and culture of Emerson,” said Elizabeth Adefioye, Emerson’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “I am excited by our ESG goals and the progress we are making on so many fronts.”

To learn more about Emerson’s net zero target and to see the company’s latest ESG Report, please visit Emerson.com/ESG.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production and protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com. Discussion of initiatives, goals plans, targets and other forwarding looking items, should be read in conjunction with our ESG Report in its entirety, including, without limitation, the “About this Report” section.


© Business Wire 2022
