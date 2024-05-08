2024 Q2
Emerson Earnings
May 8, 2024
Calvin Butler to Join Emerson's
Board of Directors
Effective August 1, 2024 | Board will expand to 12 members
President and CEO
Exelon
Committee Participation
Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee
Key Skills and Experience
Business
External
Clean
Transformation
Affairs
Energy
Key Messages
Strong Q2 Performance
Sales, operating leverage and adjusted EPS all exceeded Q2 expectations
Stronger price and mix than expected
Test & Measurement Update
Q2 slightly exceeded expectations
Updating fiscal 2024 sales guidance to ~$1.5B on softer orders
Protecting profit with accelerated synergies, now $100M in 2024
Current End-Market Demand
LSD underlying orders growth in H1 - Process & Hybrid up MSD and Discrete down MSD
Expecting MSD in H2 and LSD - MSD growth for the full year
Increasing Full Year Guidance
Increasing underlying sales, adjusted EPS and free cash flow
Considers the delay in Discrete recovery and adjusts for AspenTech's latest guidance revision
2024 Q2 Key
Metrics
Exceeded
Expectations
Results
Prior Guidance
Underlying Sales Growth
8%
3.5% - 5.5%
Gross Profit Margin
52.2%
Operating Leverage1
54%
Low to Mid 40s
Adjusted EPS
$1.36
$1.22 - $1.26
Free Cash Flow
$675M
1 Excludes Test & Measurement
Continued Strength in Large Projects
PROJECT FUNNEL
EV Battery
Carbon Capture
Sustainability & Decarbonization: $3.0B
Energy Transition: $5.3B
Growth Platforms: $7.0B
Clean Fuels
Traditional
Energy
Hydrogen
Renewables
$10.8B
Chemical
Nuclear
Traditional
Power
Life
Sciences
LNG
Metals &
Mining
PROJECT WINS
Sustainability &
Decarbonization
Nuclear
Traditional
Energy
LNG
Metals & Mining
~$350M
Life Sciences
Traditional Power
Chemical
U.S. Data Center Annual
Electricity Consumption (TWh)
22%
CAGR
372
95
20232030
AI data center racks require ~7x the
power of traditional data racks
AI Driven Investments in Data Centers Heralds a Step Change in the Growth of Power in the U.S.
Impact on Utilities
Georgia
Dominion
North America Electric
Power
Energy
Reliability Corporation
"Current projections reflect load
"Data centers…have been a
Latest 9-year growth forecast
growth…approximately 17
source of significant increase
of new electricity demand
times greater than previously
in demand which is expected
more than doubled; at levels
forecasted."
to continue over the next
of load growth not seen in the
decade."
past decade
Hyperscaler Capex Surges With AI
Infrastructure Investments
Microsoft
Quarterly capex ($14B) up 79%
year-over-year and expect further
sequential increases
Quarterly capex ($12B) up 90%
year-over-year and expect ~$50B
capex in 2024 ($34B in 2023)
Emerson Software and Control
50% N.A. power
generation automated by
Ovation (20% global)
Digital Grid Management
40% N.A. market share in real-time grid management software1 (20% global)
1 Market size for software on ACV basis
Sources: Red Chalk Group, L.E.K. Consulting, WSJ, public company reports and presentations, internal estimates
2024 Q2 Performance Summary
Sales
$4.4B
$3.8B
Sales growth led by process
and hybrid businesses
8%
Price contributed 3 pts
Underlying
Test & Measurement $367M
Backlog1: $7.55B
2023
2024
Adjusted EPS
$1.36
$1.09
Strong operational performance
Test & Measurement contributed
25%
$0.11
AspenTech increased $0.06
versus prior year
2023
2024
1 Excludes AspenTech
2 Excludes Test & Measurement
Adjusted Segment EBITA
24.6%
26.0%
Leverage on volume, favorable
mix and price-cost drove margin
140
expansion
Operating leverage2: 54%
bps
Test & Measurement 21.4%
Adjusted EBITA
20232024
Free Cash Flow
$675M
$513M
Includes cash outflows for
acquisition-related costs,
integration activities and higher
32%
capex, totaling ~$70M
YTD of $1.0B up 38% versus
prior year
2023
2024
2023 Q2 to 2024 Q2
Adjusted EPS Bridge
$0.27
$0.00
$1.36
Interest $0.04
Corporate & Other ($0.02)
FX ($0.02)
$1.09
Software & Control $0.18
Intelligent Devices $0.09
25%
2023
Operations
Other /
2024
Non-Operating
2024 Guidance
2024 Q3
2024
Net Sales Growth
11% - 12.5%
15% - 16%
FX
~(1 pts)
~(0.5 pts)
Acquisitions (NI)
~9 pts
~10 pts
Divestitures
~0 pts
~0 pts
Underlying Sales Growth
3% - 4.5%
5.5% - 6.5%
Operating Leverage1
Mid 30s
Low to Mid 40s
Adjusted EPS
$1.38 - $1.42
$5.40 - $5.50
Test & Measurement Contribution2
$0.40 - $0.45
AspenTech Contribution
$0.30 - $0.32
Free Cash Flow
~$2.7B
Share repurchase: ~$500M
Dividend payments: $1.2B
Tax rate: ~22%
1
Excludes Test & Measurement
2
Includes the impact of stock compensation and tax
