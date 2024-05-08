2024 Q2

Emerson Earnings

May 8, 2024

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this presentation and our commentary and responses to questions that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Non-GAAP Measures

In this presentation we will discuss some non-GAAP measures in talking about our company's performance, and the reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is contained within this presentation or available at our website, www.Emerson.com, under Investors.

Continuing Operations

All financial metrics in this presentation are on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise noted.

E M E R S O N | 2

Calvin Butler to Join Emerson's

Board of Directors

Effective August 1, 2024 | Board will expand to 12 members

President and CEO

Exelon

Committee Participation

Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee

Key Skills and Experience

Business

External

Clean

Transformation

Affairs

Energy

E M E R S O N | 3

Key Messages

Strong Q2 Performance

Sales, operating leverage and adjusted EPS all exceeded Q2 expectations

Stronger price and mix than expected

Test & Measurement Update

Q2 slightly exceeded expectations

Updating fiscal 2024 sales guidance to ~$1.5B on softer orders

Protecting profit with accelerated synergies, now $100M in 2024

Current End-Market Demand

LSD underlying orders growth in H1 - Process & Hybrid up MSD and Discrete down MSD

Expecting MSD in H2 and LSD - MSD growth for the full year

Increasing Full Year Guidance

Increasing underlying sales, adjusted EPS and free cash flow

Considers the delay in Discrete recovery and adjusts for AspenTech's latest guidance revision

E M E R S O N | 4

2024 Q2 Key

Metrics

Exceeded

Expectations

Results

Prior Guidance

Underlying Sales Growth

8%

3.5% - 5.5%

Gross Profit Margin

52.2%

Operating Leverage1

54%

Low to Mid 40s

Adjusted EPS

$1.36

$1.22 - $1.26

Free Cash Flow

$675M

E M E R S O N | 5

1 Excludes Test & Measurement

Continued Strength in Large Projects

PROJECT FUNNEL

EV Battery

Carbon Capture

Sustainability & Decarbonization: $3.0B

Energy Transition: $5.3B

Growth Platforms: $7.0B

Clean Fuels

Traditional

Energy

Hydrogen

Renewables

$10.8B

Chemical

Nuclear

Traditional

Power

Life

Sciences

LNG

Metals &

Mining

PROJECT WINS

Sustainability &

Decarbonization

Nuclear

Traditional

Energy

LNG

Metals & Mining

~$350M

Life Sciences

Traditional Power

Chemical

E M E R S O N | 6

U.S. Data Center Annual

Electricity Consumption (TWh)

22%

CAGR

372

95

20232030

AI data center racks require ~7x the

power of traditional data racks

AI Driven Investments in Data Centers Heralds a Step Change in the Growth of Power in the U.S.

Impact on Utilities

Georgia

Dominion

North America Electric

Power

Energy

Reliability Corporation

"Current projections reflect load

"Data centers…have been a

Latest 9-year growth forecast

growth…approximately 17

source of significant increase

of new electricity demand

times greater than previously

in demand which is expected

more than doubled; at levels

forecasted."

to continue over the next

of load growth not seen in the

decade."

past decade

Hyperscaler Capex Surges With AI

Infrastructure Investments

Microsoft

Quarterly capex ($14B) up 79%

year-over-year and expect further

sequential increases

Google

Quarterly capex ($12B) up 90%

year-over-year and expect ~$50B

capex in 2024 ($34B in 2023)

Emerson Software and Control

50% N.A. power

generation automated by

Ovation (20% global)

Digital Grid Management

40% N.A. market share in real-time grid management software1 (20% global)

1 Market size for software on ACV basis

E M E R S O N | 7

Sources: Red Chalk Group, L.E.K. Consulting, WSJ, public company reports and presentations, internal estimates

2024 Q2 Performance Summary

Sales

$4.4B

$3.8B

Sales growth led by process

and hybrid businesses

8%

Price contributed 3 pts

Underlying

Test & Measurement $367M

Backlog1: $7.55B

2023

2024

Adjusted EPS

$1.36

$1.09

Strong operational performance

Test & Measurement contributed

25%

$0.11

AspenTech increased $0.06

versus prior year

2023

2024

1 Excludes AspenTech

2 Excludes Test & Measurement

Adjusted Segment EBITA

24.6%

26.0%

Leverage on volume, favorable

mix and price-cost drove margin

140

expansion

Operating leverage2: 54%

bps

Test & Measurement 21.4%

Adjusted EBITA

20232024

Free Cash Flow

$675M

$513M

Includes cash outflows for

acquisition-related costs,

integration activities and higher

32%

capex, totaling ~$70M

YTD of $1.0B up 38% versus

prior year

2023

2024

E M E R S O N | 8

2023 Q2 to 2024 Q2

Adjusted EPS Bridge

$0.27

$0.00

$1.36

Interest $0.04

Corporate & Other ($0.02)

FX ($0.02)

$1.09

Software & Control $0.18

Intelligent Devices $0.09

25%

2023

Operations

Other /

2024

Non-Operating

E M E R S O N | 9

2024 Guidance

2024 Q3

2024

Net Sales Growth

11% - 12.5%

15% - 16%

FX

~(1 pts)

~(0.5 pts)

Acquisitions (NI)

~9 pts

~10 pts

Divestitures

~0 pts

~0 pts

Underlying Sales Growth

3% - 4.5%

5.5% - 6.5%

Operating Leverage1

Mid 30s

Low to Mid 40s

Adjusted EPS

$1.38 - $1.42

$5.40 - $5.50

Test & Measurement Contribution2

$0.40 - $0.45

AspenTech Contribution

$0.30 - $0.32

Free Cash Flow

~$2.7B

Share repurchase: ~$500M

Dividend payments: $1.2B

Tax rate: ~22%

1

Excludes Test & Measurement

E M E R S O N | 10

2

Includes the impact of stock compensation and tax

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 14:54:02 UTC.