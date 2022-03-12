Emerson Electric : Acquires Energy Solutions International

ST. LOUIS (June 1, 2015) - Emerson announced today it has acquired Energy Solutions International Holdings, Inc. (ESI), a leading global supplier of decision support software and services that enhance operational efficiency, commercial profitability and safety across the oil and gas pipeline, storage, marketing and distribution functions.

The acquisition of ESI expands Emerson's capability to provide complete solutions for automation and operations management throughout the oil and gas transportation industry. ESI's integrated suite of operational management applications for pipeline modeling, leak detection, and scheduling together with their commercial applications for transactional accounting and inventory management are recognized for improving both operational efficiency and financial profitability. ESI will join Emerson Process Management and become part of the Remote Automation Solutions​ group, a leading global provider of oil and gas supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and fiscal measurement solutions.

"Energy Solutions International's leading position in these industries is a great strategic fit for Emerson Process Management's oil and gas SCADA business," said Craig Llewellyn, president of Emerson Process Management's Remote Automation Solutions. "Our pipeline and terminal customers are facing increasing challenges to maintain safe operations and achieve financial success, and ESI together with Emerson allows us to offer a complete spectrum of automation and application solutions to help them achieve their goals."

TengBeng Koid, ESI's CEO, added "Joining a recognized technology leader with a global presence like Emerson represents a great opportunity for ESI to expand our business growth. ESI together with Emerson is a powerful combination and together will enable us to solve our oil and gas transportation customers' most difficult automation and operational challenges."

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Emerson Process Management

Emerson Process Management (www.emersonprocess.com), an Emerson business, is a leader in helping businesses automate their production, processing and distribution in the chemical, oil and gas, refining, pulp and paper, power, water and wastewater treatment, mining and metals, food and beverage, life sciences and other industries. The company combines superior products and technology with industry-specific engineering, consulting, project management and maintenance services. Its brands include DeltaV™, Fisher®, Micro Motion®, Rosemount®, Bettis®, and Ovation™.

About Emerson

Emerson, based in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global leader in bringing technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company is comprised of five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions. Sales in fiscal 2014 were $24.5 billion. For more information, visit www.Emerson.com.