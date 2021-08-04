Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Emerson Electric Boosts 2021 Guidance on Demand Outlook

08/04/2021 | 08:36am EDT
By Michael Dabaie

Emerson Electric Co. boosted its 2021 outlook, citing improvement in industrial and commercial demand.

The technology and engineering company for industrial, commercial and residential markets guided for 2021 per-share earnings of $3.79, plus or minus a penny, and an adjusted profit of $4.07 plus or minus a penny. In May, Emerson guided for a profit of of $3.60 plus or minus 5 cents and an adjusted profit of $3.90 a share plus or minus 5 cents.

"Despite ongoing pandemic challenges with the COVID delta variant, we expect overall continued improvement in industrial and commercial demand over the remainder of 2021. We also expect the operational, supply chain, and materials inflation environment to remain challenging through the remainder of the fiscal year," the company said.

Emerson guided for net sales growth of 9% to 10%, higher than earlier outlook for growth of 6% to 9%.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-21 0835ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 139 M - -
Net income 2021 2 232 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 60 666 M 60 666 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 83 500
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 101,16 $
Average target price 104,57 $
Spread / Average Target 3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surendralal L Karsanbhai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James S. Turley Chairman
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ram R. Krishnan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.24.08%60 666
KEYENCE CORPORATION8.00%139 266
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.64%94 903
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.81%67 690
EATON CORPORATION PLC30.26%64 896
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.22.53%36 079