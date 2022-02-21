Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emerson Electric : Customers Rank Emerson with Most “#1 Best in Class” Wins in Control Magazine's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards

02/21/2022 | 09:11am EST
Automation technology leader earns 35 first-place rankings as the preferred supplier of process control and instrumentation professionals surveyed around the world

ST. LOUIS (Feb. 21, 2022) - Emerson is ranked as the number-one preferred supplier in 35 categories in Control Magazine's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards, earning the most first-place awards of any supplier in the industry. Using a system of write-in balloting, Control's editors surveyed* hundreds of end-users and engineering firms throughout the U.S. and around the world to rank the best performers in a wide range of technology categories. Emerson earned 55 first, second or third place wins across the 80-plus categories listed, which was more than twice as many as its nearest competitor.

Emerson won the "top of the ballot" Process Automation Discipline categories of Batch Process Automation and Continuous Regulatory Control. In the Application Software categories, Emerson earned six top rankings out of 11, winning for Advanced Process Control, Calibration Management, Loop Tuning, Alarm Management, Simulation and Modeling, and Asset Performance Management.

"Year after year, our readers rate Emerson among the most trusted and reliable suppliers of process automation technology in the industry, and 2022 is no exception," said Keith Larson, group publisher and vice president, Putnam Media. "Congratulations to Emerson on another outstanding performance."

The company's instrumentation portfolio had a particularly strong showing, winning five out of the 10 Flow Instrumentation categories, five out of the 13 Level Instrumentation categories, and six out of eight Temperature & Pressure Instrumentation categories. In the area of Process Analyzers, Emerson won all seven of the categories polled.

"End users place a high value on suppliers that innovate across a wide range of industries and technology categories to help solve their most challenging problems," said Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson's Automation Solutions business. "Our unique domain expertise and depth of experience is what drives innovation at Emerson and advances our purpose to make the world a safer, healthier place."

* Since its beginning in 1993 as a paper ballot attached to a North American-based control industry magazine, Control Magazine's annual survey of end users has evolved into a worldwide, online survey of its subscribers which authenticates votes to be from single, unique end users and engineering firms only.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 14:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
