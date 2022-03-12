Emerson Electric : Expands Portfolio of LED Linear Luminaires for Hazardous Locations

Appleton™ non-metallic, explosion-proof luminaries provide reliable, energy-efficient lighting throughout industrial facilities



ROSEMONT, ILL (June 24, 2019) -- Emerson today introduced the new Appleton™ ATX™ FNLED non-metallic, hazardous area linear luminaire for Zone 2 and 22 hazardous locations, along with an upgraded version of the Appleton ATX FELED luminaire engineered exclusively for Zone 1 and 21 hazardous locations. By extending the reach of its LED family, Emerson is now providing lighting solutions throughout industrial facilities wherever linear luminaires are needed to illuminate large spaces.



Both the ATX FELED and FNLED bring significantly higher energy efficiency, lower maintenance costs, and a longer service life to harsh, punishing environments unsuitable for standard lighting fixtures, especially where ingress protection from dust and moisture is required. In addition, the upgrade to the ATX FELED brings improved LED performance and an expanded voltage range to a best-in-class fixture.



Nearly identical in appearance and performance, the ATX FELED and FNLED differ mainly in their hazardous location ratings. The ATX FELED is rated for IECEx/ATEX Zone 1 and 21 locations in petrochemical plants, oil and exploration, wastewater treatment and other areas where ignitable concentrations of flammable gases or vapors are likely to exist under normal operating conditions. The ATX FNLED is certified for IECEx/ATEX Zone 2 and 22 locations with broader application in beverage processing, warehouses, pharmaceuticals, alternative energy and marinas. Both use the Appleton universal voltage LED driver with 120-277 Vac and 170-300 Vdc voltage ranges, and 6kV of built-in surge protection.



Appleton ATX FELED and FNLED luminaires are engineered to replace existing fluorescent linear fixtures, quickly and cost effectively, minimizing the burden of hefty electricity expenses. Because the two luminaires feature the same housing and mounting accessories as original Appleton ATX FE fluorescent luminaires, both maintain the identical footprint and feel as their fluorescent counterpart. However, unlike fluorescent linear fixtures which emit light in all directions, Appleton ATX FELED and FNLED luminaires are directional, meaning light is better targeted and energy is used more efficiently. In fact, the ATX FELED and FNLED use only a third of the wattage of a fluorescent without sacrificing brightness or quality. Their uniform bright light and superior distribution create safer working conditions in areas such as walkways, bridges, tunnels, operation floors, and roadways where sub-optimal lighting conditions can lead to serious accidents or mistakes.



For maximum corrosion resistance, Appleton FELED and FNLED luminaires feature a fiberglass reinforced polyester body and hinged polycarbonate lens, along with an elastomer gasket that seals out water and dust. Additionally, the housing has an impact strength rating of IK10, qualifying it for use in extreme offshore and onshore environments. Advanced thermal management ensures safe, reliable operation over a wide temperature range of -30° C to +55° C. Despite its robust IP-66 design, the housing is remarkably easy to access for installation and maintenance with only a hex key or screwdriver.



For more information, visit: www.MasteringLED.com or www.emerson.com/appleton.



