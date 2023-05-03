Emerson Electric Finance Chief Frank Dellaquila to Retire

By Will Feuer

Emerson Electric said longtime Chief Financial Officer Frank Dellaquila is retiring and will be succeeded by Chief Accounting Officer Mike Baughman.

The change will take effect on May 10, the St. Louis-based manufacturer said.

Mr. Baughman joined Emerson in 2017 and previously worked for some 14 years in various finance roles at healthcare products company Baxter International.

Chief Executive Lal Karsanbhai said Mr. Baughman has played a key role in Emerson's recent deals.

Mr. Dellaquila, who has served as CFO of Emerson since 2009, said it is the right time for him to step down as the company shifts focus from transformation to execution.

