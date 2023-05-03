Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:15 2023-05-02 pm EDT
82.22 USD   -1.36%
07:26aEmerson Appoints Leticia Goncalves and Jim McKelvey to Board of Directors
AQ
07:22aEmerson Electric Finance Chief Frank Dellaquila to Retire
DJ
07:14a(EMR) EMERSON Expects Q3 EPS Range $1.07 - $1.11
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emerson Electric Finance Chief Frank Dellaquila to Retire

05/03/2023 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Emerson Electric said longtime Chief Financial Officer Frank Dellaquila is retiring and will be succeeded by Chief Accounting Officer Mike Baughman.

The change will take effect on May 10, the St. Louis-based manufacturer said.

Mr. Baughman joined Emerson in 2017 and previously worked for some 14 years in various finance roles at healthcare products company Baxter International.

Chief Executive Lal Karsanbhai said Mr. Baughman has played a key role in Emerson's recent deals.

Mr. Dellaquila, who has served as CFO of Emerson since 2009, said it is the right time for him to step down as the company shifts focus from transformation to execution.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 0721ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.78% 47.01 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. -1.36% 82.22 Delayed Quote.-14.41%
All news about EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
07:26aEmerson Appoints Leticia Goncalves and Jim McKelvey to Board of Directors
AQ
07:22aEmerson Electric Finance Chief Frank Dellaquila to Retire
DJ
07:14a(EMR) EMERSON Expects Q3 EPS Range $1.07 - $1.11
MT
07:14a(EMR) EMERSON Sees Fiscal Year 2023 EPS Range $4.15 - $4.25
MT
07:14a- Earnings Flash (EMR) EMERSON Reports Q2 EPS $1.09, vs. Street Est of $0.99
MT
07:14aEarnings Flash (EMR) EMERSON Reports Q2 Revenue $3.76B, vs. Street Est of $3.646B
MT
07:11aEmerson Electric : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:06aEmerson Electric : Q2 earnings release
PU
07:06aEmerson Electric : Q2 earnings presentation
PU
07:06aEmerson Electric : Q2 earnings webcast
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 996 M - -
Net income 2023 2 182 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,4x
Yield 2023 2,55%
Capitalization 46 981 M 46 981 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
EV / Sales 2024 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 85 500
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 82,22 $
Average target price 102,59 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surendralal L Karsanbhai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James S. Turley Chairman
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Peter Zornio Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.41%47 626
KEYENCE CORPORATION23.32%112 012
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE19.35%96 807
EATON CORPORATION PLC10.39%67 261
WEG S.A.6.78%34 582
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.9.74%32 470
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer