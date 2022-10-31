Advanced search
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:46 2022-10-31 am EDT
87.27 USD   -0.15%
07:43aEmerson Electric Forecasts 2023 Sales Growth
DJ
07:42aEmerson Electric : Presentation
PU
07:32aEmerson Electric Posts Higher 4Q Sales, Boosted by Americas
DJ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emerson Electric Forecasts 2023 Sales Growth

10/31/2022 | 07:43am EDT
By Will Feuer


Emerson Electric Co. said it expects sales from continuing operations to grow in the fiscal year ahead after paring back its portfolio of units in 2022 through a series of sales, most recently selling a majority stake in its climate-technologies business.

The St. Louis-based technology and engineering company said it expects sales from continuing operations for fiscal 2023, which began at the end of September, to grow 7% to 9%. Underlying sales, which strip out the effects of mergers and currency translations, are expected to grow 6.5% to 8.5% for the year ahead, on a continuing-operations basis.

Earnings from continuing operations are expected to be between $3.51 a share and $3.66 a share, the company said. Stripping out amortization, restructuring costs and other one-time items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations are seen coming to $4 a share to $4.15 a share for the year.

For the current quarter, sales from continuing operations are to rise between 6% and 8%. Quarterly earnings from continuing operations are expected to fall from $1.50 a share in the year-earlier quarter to between 67 cents a share and 71 cents a share for the fiscal first quarter of 2023.

Emerson, which agreed Monday to sell a majority stake in its climate-technologies business to Blackstone Inc., said it will report results for the unit as discontinued operations going forward. It will also report earnings from its InSinkErator and Therm-O-Disc businesses as discontinued operations.

Earnings from discontinued operations for 2023 are expected to be $10 billion to $11 billion, or $17 a share to $19 a share, including net gains on 2023 sales.

The 2023 outlook also assumes about $1.2 billion of dividend payments and about $2 billion in share repurchases, the company said.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 0742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -0.29% 93.18 Delayed Quote.-27.99%
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 1.76% 87.4 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 546 M - -
Net income 2022 3 107 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 51 680 M 51 680 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 86 700
Free-Float 61,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 87,40 $
Average target price 100,87 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surendralal L Karsanbhai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James S. Turley Chairman
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ram R. Krishnan President-Asia Climate Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-5.99%51 680
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.46%85 014
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.49%71 878
EATON CORPORATION PLC-13.04%59 857
NIDEC CORPORATION-39.22%32 015
WEG S.A.16.65%30 256