Emerson Electric Forecasts 2023 Sales Growth

Emerson Electric Co. said it expects sales from continuing operations to grow in the fiscal year ahead after paring back its portfolio of units in 2022 through a series of sales, most recently selling a majority stake in its climate-technologies business.

The St. Louis-based technology and engineering company said it expects sales from continuing operations for fiscal 2023, which began at the end of September, to grow 7% to 9%. Underlying sales, which strip out the effects of mergers and currency translations, are expected to grow 6.5% to 8.5% for the year ahead, on a continuing-operations basis.

Earnings from continuing operations are expected to be between $3.51 a share and $3.66 a share, the company said. Stripping out amortization, restructuring costs and other one-time items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations are seen coming to $4 a share to $4.15 a share for the year.

For the current quarter, sales from continuing operations are to rise between 6% and 8%. Quarterly earnings from continuing operations are expected to fall from $1.50 a share in the year-earlier quarter to between 67 cents a share and 71 cents a share for the fiscal first quarter of 2023.

Emerson, which agreed Monday to sell a majority stake in its climate-technologies business to Blackstone Inc., said it will report results for the unit as discontinued operations going forward. It will also report earnings from its InSinkErator and Therm-O-Disc businesses as discontinued operations.

Earnings from discontinued operations for 2023 are expected to be $10 billion to $11 billion, or $17 a share to $19 a share, including net gains on 2023 sales.

The 2023 outlook also assumes about $1.2 billion of dividend payments and about $2 billion in share repurchases, the company said.

