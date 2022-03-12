Emerson Electric : Global technical advisor and certification body DNV GL awards industry's first Technology Qualification certificate for fiscal metering to Emerson's ultrasonic flow meters

Daniel 3415 and 3416 gas ultrasonic flow meters meet stringent field robustness requirements to improve measurement accountability and ensure cost savings in gas metering transactions.

HOUSTON, TEXAS (January 12, 2017) - Emerson's Daniel 3415 and 3416 Dual-Configuration Gas Ultrasonic Meters have received the industry's first Technology Qualification (TQ) from DNV GL for fiscal gas meters, a risk-based assessment that evaluates meter performance in real-life operational environments to ensure the technology meets the highest fiscal measurement standards.

The TQ verifies the meter's ability to meet the industry's fiscal and contractual requirements when operating under field conditions where dust, liquids, buildup, drift and pulsations are common. It also authenticates the ability of the meter's advanced diagnostics to detect and compensate for process disturbances and provide early warning of fouling to ensure greater meter integrity and measurement accuracy. Furthermore, the TQ confirms the robustness and reliability of the new Daniel Ultrasonic Meters in minimizing financial risk and provides evidence to support extending calibration intervals to reduce operating costs.

"Current international gas measurement standards for fiscal flow meters focus only on the design and installation of the meters and don't cover meter performance under field conditions," said DNV GL's oil and gas senior vice president, Liv Hovem. "DNV GL's TQ puts meter performance claims to the test and provides evidence of the impact of actual operating conditions on meter health and measurement accuracy of gas sales. This evidence helps metering system operators mitigate financial risk and improve the reliability of their metering stations in satisfying fiscal and custody transfer contractual agreements."

The Daniel Dual-Configuration 3415 and 3416 Gas Ultrasonic Meters, which are already certified to the stringent OIML R137 1&2 Accuracy Class 0.5, are the only ultrasonic meters on the market today that have undergone DNV GL's rigorous field testing and demonstrated field robustness. The DNV GL assessment process is built upon scientific research and is recognized by regulators, insurers, and major clients throughout the world. The process is widely accepted and applied to new fit-for-purpose technologies.

"This Technology Qualification reinforces Emerson's leading role in responding to customer needs for ultrasonic meters that offer greater visibility into process conditions and gas quality, especially when metering rich, dirty or wet gas," said Rob Sedlak, general manager of Daniel ultrasonic meters, Emerson Automation Solutions. "Detecting dirt buildup and small amounts of liquid or contamination at the bottom of the meter can be challenging for direct-path meter designs. Having reflective path technology and direct path measurement combined in one ultrasonic flowmeter body, as is the case in the 3415 and 3416 meters, enables natural gas operators to detect process upsets long before measurement is impaired and replace complex, frequent inspection procedures with condition-based maintenance practices."

For more information on Daniel Ultrasonic Meters, go to Emerson.com/Daniel4Plus2Ultrasonic and Emerson.com/Daniel4Plus1Ultrasonic.