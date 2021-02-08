Log in
Emerson Electric Co.

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
News 
Press Releases

Emerson Electric : Introduces Lumity™ Wireless Data Logger

02/08/2021 | 04:24am EST
ST. LOUIS, Feb. 8, 2021 - Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced the introduction of its Lumity wireless data logger. The new logger provides health care organizations with reliable vaccine temperature monitoring while enabling companies to meet increasingly stringent regulatory requirements electronically.

Modern vaccination efforts call for complete and accurate vaccine storage monitoring solutions to provide tracking and visibility into vaccine effectiveness and potency. A loss of either can hinder the fight against infectious diseases and weaken the public's trust in health care.

'This new logger provides features and data insights consistent with certain CDC guidelines to help give health care providers accurate vaccine storage with rapid data access and extensive record keeping,' said Chris Ashbaugh, head of healthcare for Emerson. 'This technology plays a critical role in the pharmaceutical cold chain, operating behind the scenes to help protect medication and the people who rely on it. Having real-time data across the cold chain helps organizations to meet shifting reporting requirements in a highly regulated industry.'

The Lumity wireless data logger is a TempTrak® transmitter with an onboard digital data logger, with product features recommended for compliance with certain CDC guidelines regarding vaccine storage in health care, including vaccines for children (VFC) guidelines based on the Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit (updated 11/20).

The logger can display current, minimum and maximum temperatures. Audible alarms will sound for out-of-range temperature readings. The device has the capability to stores up to 32,000 data readings. It can easily provide data retrieval without additional hardware or cloud software. Bluetooth capabilities allow professionals to gather temperature data with little effort with no Wi-Fi connectivity required.

The Lumity wireless data logger can function independently for vaccine storage or work alongside any TempTrak equipment.

For more information on the Lumity wireless data logger, please visit www.Emerson.com/LumityDataLogger. And for more information on Emerson refrigeration, cold chain and air conditioning technologies, visit Climate.Emerson.com.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production and protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

For more information, contact:
Michelle Crawley
Michelle.Crawley@TriComB2B.com
937-890-5311

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 09:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
