Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric Co.    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emerson Electric : Joystick System Simplifies Marine Vessel Maneuvers

12/15/2020 | 01:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The AVENTICS Marex 3D provides intuitive control, dynamic positioning and easy installation High Resolution Image

AVENTICS™ Marex 3D provides intuitive control, dynamic positioning and easy installation

LAATZEN, Germany, (Dec. 15, 2020) - Emerson has modified its AVENTICS Marex 3D Joystick system for easy integration into existing vessels. Designed to enable single-handed operation of yachts, speedboats and pleasure craft, the joystick system provides the user with outstanding precision, for stress-free and safe maneuvers. Optional dynamic positioning features round off the convenience package.

Docking vessels can be challenging, even for experienced skippers. In narrow spaces, the steering wheel, main and auxiliary drives must be operated at the same time while the ship is drifting off with wind and current. Marex 3D allows for performing such maneuvers via one control element only - the Marex 3D Joystick - and steering the vessel intuitively and precisely. The captain can give the maneuver his full attention while Marex 3D takes control of the drives - a plus in safety. An integrated vector control intelligently manages engines and thrusters to ensure the vessel imitates the movement of the joystick exactly. The heading can be kept by implementing the yaw angle into the calculation.

As an option, more comfort functions can be selected at the push of a button. '3D Hold'' keeps the ship at a defined spot, removing the need to steer manually while waiting at water gates or narrow port entries. Marex 3D intelligently controls the available drives in order to keep the ship's heading and position. The virtual anchor mode allows the ship to drift around a defined point as if attached to an invisible anchor chain. The main engines will be operated economically in order to minimize fuel consumption and noise.

Marex 3D is a supplement to the AVENTICS ship controls Marex OS and Marex ECS by Emerson. It is suitable for use with most engines and thruster brands in conventional shaft line, fixed-pitch propeller applications in combination with ON/OFF and proportional thrusters. Marex 3D Joysticks can easily be retrofitted as the wiring effort is low if a Marex OS system is already on board. Compared to other offerings, the single-source solution of remote control and joystick system combined reduces installation and start-up time.

'With the easy-to-use Marex 3D, maneuvering is very simple,' explained Norbert Volkmer, director of global business development, marine at Emerson's Automation Solutions business. 'Whether integrating into a new design or retrofitting to an existing vessel, the Marex 3D is quick and easy to install and provides vessel designers and owners a simple way of enhancing operational convenience and safety.'

Further information about the AVENTICS range of marine solutions can be found at the recreational marine web page.

Media:
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 06:08:18 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
01:09aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Joystick System Simplifies Marine Vessel Maneuvers
PU
12/10EMERSON ELECTRIC : to Modernize TVA Power Plant for Reliable Clean Energy
AQ
12/09EMERSON : to Modernize TVA Power Plant for Reliable, Clean Energy
BU
12/08Wolfe Research Adjusts Emerson Electric Company PT to $87 From $76, Maintains..
MT
12/04The Covid Crisis Taught David Farr the Power and -4-
DJ
12/04The Covid Crisis Taught David Farr the Power and -3-
DJ
12/04The Covid Crisis Taught David Farr the Power and -2-
DJ
12/04The Covid Crisis Taught David Farr the Power and Limits of Leadership
DJ
12/04DAVID FARR : David Farr's Covid Lessons
DJ
12/02EMERSON SURVEY : New Food Safety Technologies Rising in Importance for Consumers..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 174 M - -
Net income 2021 1 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 075 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 48 203 M 48 203 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 83 500
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 79,27 $
Last Close Price 80,41 $
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.8.08%48 203
KEYENCE CORPORATION35.26%121 467
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE26.94%74 346
NIDEC CORPORATION68.94%70 239
EATON CORPORATION PLC22.04%46 275
WEG S.A.103.55%29 520
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ