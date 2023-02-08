Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:10:03 2023-02-08 am EST
86.25 USD   -5.41%
09:52aEmerson Electric : Launches First Combustion Safety Shutoff Valves Certified for Biodiesel Use in Americas and Asia
PU
08:19aEmerson - NevadaNano completes $30 million Series C funding to speed development of new emissions-tracking technology
AQ
07:45aEmerson Electric Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings Decline, Sales Increase; Issues Fiscal Q2 Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emerson Electric : Launches First Combustion Safety Shutoff Valves Certified for Biodiesel Use in Americas and Asia

02/08/2023 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New ASCO Series 262 and 263 Biodiesel Valves enable industrial boilers to use more sustainable fuel, reducing emissions and ensuring compliance

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (Feb. 8, 2023) - Global technology and software leader Emerson has launched its new ASCOTM Series 262 and 263 Biodiesel Valves, the first combustion valves certified for use with biodiesel blended fuel in industrial and commercial boilers in the Americas and Asia. These biodiesel valves make it possible for district heating and commercial boiler burner applications to transition to a more sustainable energy source, simplifying compliance with evolving regulations while reducing boiler users' greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and carbon footprints.

Biodiesel heating fuel is biodegradable and cleaner burning, producing fewer GHG emissions than petroleum alone. Multiple studies have found that biodiesel fuel can reduce GHGs from 50% to 86% compared to conventional diesel fuel. Using non-certified biodiesel automation products in biodiesel applications may lead to a severe reduction in the performance and safety of the valves. This could lead to long-term damage for the fuel train and the impact could range from leakages to a complete loss of process control. Biodiesel is a corrosive medium that requires specially designed and certified products. As sustainability is a top priority worldwide, regulations and certifications are changing in favor of using biodiesel blends. Underwriters' Laboratories (UL) recently updated its oil burner standard, UL 428B, to include biodiesel blends up to 20% (B20). Series 262 and 263 valves feature an elastomer that is compatible with B20 and are certified under UL 428B.

"We're dedicated to helping our customers improve their environmental sustainability efforts while achieving regulatory compliance and the highest levels of performance," said Ali Sarwar, director marketing, industrial and combustion for Emerson's fluid and motion control business. "Our new ASCO Series 262 and 263 Biodiesel Valves make it possible to meet the extreme demands of combustion applications and emerging biofuel regulations while producing fewer emissions."

The robust construction of Series 262 and 263 solenoid shut-off valves provide long service life and low internal leakage, minimizing maintenance and improving reliability, while the welded core tube offers high pressure ratings for efficient fuel use. Mountable in any position with a range of elastomer options, these compact poppet valves allow tight shut-off that can improve efficiency while reducing emissions and cost. A full selection of explosion-proof enclosures is also available.

For more about Emerson's ASCO 262 and 263 Biodiesel Valves, please visit https://www.emerson.com/en-us/catalog/asco-262-263.

Media:
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Exchange 365 Community
• Connect with Emerson's Automation Solutions business via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 14:51:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
09:52aEmerson Electric : Launches First Combustion Safety Shutoff Valves Certified for Biodiesel..
PU
08:19aEmerson - NevadaNano completes $30 million Series C funding to speed development of new..
AQ
07:45aEmerson Electric Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings Decline, Sales Increase; Issues Fiscal Q2 ..
MT
07:44aEmerson Electric : Q1 earnings presentation
PU
07:40aEmerson Electric 1Q Sales Up, Adjusted Earnings Miss Expectations
DJ
07:40aEmerson Electric Lifts FY23 Outlook
DJ
07:20aEmerson Electric : Q1 earnings release
PU
07:20aEmerson Electric : Q1 earnings webcast
PU
07:12aEmerson profit rises on robust demand in automation unit
RE
07:04aEmerson Electric : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 961 M - -
Net income 2023 2 050 M - -
Net cash 2023 965 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,7x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 53 924 M 53 924 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 85 500
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 91,18 $
Average target price 103,20 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surendralal L Karsanbhai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James S. Turley Chairman
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Peter Zornio Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-5.08%53 924
KEYENCE CORPORATION18.77%112 761
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.15%89 365
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.80%65 418
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)16.87%35 970
AMETEK, INC.5.27%33 699