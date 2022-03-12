Log in
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
Emerson Electric : New Formation Evaluation Software Release Boosts Understanding of Reservoir Conditions

03/12/2022 | 03:04am EST
Geolog 19 delivers expanded functionality to petrophysicists, geologists and engineers throughout the entire well life cycle

HOUSTON (June 17, 2019) - Emerson announced today the release of Geolog™ 19, the latest version of its formation evaluation software suite. Geolog 19 will be unveiled at the 60th Annual Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts (SPWLA) Symposium, to be held June 15-19 in The Woodlands, Texas. Show attendees are invited to visit the Emerson booth 313, where Geolog experts will be on hand to provide further insight into the new features and benefits included in the release.

This release includes new display formats that enhance collaboration between subsurface specialists. This includes representation of zonal data as crossplot and histogram tracks so that geoscientists can better understand the relationships between rock formation pressures, stresses, and mud weights, for example. The release also enhances its data connectivity and "openness" features with direct streaming of wellsite information transfer standard markup language (WITSML) data into Geolog's geosteering application, expanded connectivity to third-party applications, including Petrel* 2019, and the integration of Python scripts for enhanced customization with no separate installation.

Additional innovations include:

  • Streamlined processing and interpretation workflows for acoustic waveform data.
  • A new mud gas analysis module provides key information about hydrocarbons in drilled formations and allows safer drilling through early detection of gas kicks and lost circulation.
  • The ability to translate equations from Geolog into the Roxar™ RMS geoscience and reservoir engineering collaboration platform and SKUA-GOCAD™ modeling solution, as well as the Python, Petrel and Excel formats.


"Although Geolog has been the recognized leader in the petrophysical analysis/formation evaluation market for many years, we are not resting on our laurels, and are constantly striving to further improve the product to enhance our customers' bottom line," said Somesh Singh, chief product officer, exploration and production software business, Emerson Automation Solutions. "Geolog's close links with other applications and platforms are part of our overall strategy of collaboration and openness, to help our users work more efficiently and productively."

Emerson's exploration and production software portfolio and cloud-based platform integrate and forecast oilfield data with production and reservoir engineering fundamentals. They are designed to help operators increase efficiencies and achieve Top Quartile performance on investment and operational goals within new and established oil and gas reservoirs. Top Quartile performance is defined as achieving operations and capital performance in the top 25 percent of peer companies.

For more information on Geolog, visit www.emerson.com/EPSGeolog19.

* Petrel is a mark of Schlumberger.

Media:
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
