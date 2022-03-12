Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emerson Electric : New Mobile App for Configuring Radar Level Transmitters Helps Safely Maintain Accurate Tank Measurement

03/12/2022 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Emerson's Radar Master app for the AMS Trex Device Communicator simplifies setup in the field of Rosemount radar level devices

AUSTIN, TEXAS (May 29, 2019) - Emerson has added the Radar Master app for the AMS Trex™ Device Communicator, making it easier for field technicians to safely and efficiently configure Rosemount™ radar level transmitters. Radar level devices are critical to help deliver accurate, reliable measurements on both liquid and solid materials. The new app allows users to easily bring the radar configuration tools of Radar Master software to the field.

Radar level devices in the field are typically mounted in high, hard-to-reach locations that sometimes do not have onsite power. Technicians hoping to configure these devices typically carry cumbersome laptops and device power sources into the field to perform configuration. The AMS Trex Device Communicator solves these problems by enabling technicians to carry a handheld communicator that is capable of both configuring and powering radar devices via the Radar Master app.

Dynamic graphics and an intuitive touchscreen interface in the Radar Master app help ensure that users can more quickly configure tank measurement devices with the correct settings. Tank geometry is drawn to match the physical parameters of the actual tank, allowing technicians to more easily tune measurement settings to prevent false echoes from static objects in the tank such as ladder rungs, agitator blades, and baffles, which can delay the process of obtaining accurate measurements.

The compact design of the AMS Trex communicator is ideal for working in the small, and often hazardous, environment of a tank. One-handed operation, NFC-enabled user security, and intrinsic safety ratings enable technicians to work safely and effectively in these difficult areas.

"Now, Radar Master users can leave their laptops behind when they go to the field and more easily achieve accurate, reliable configuration even in hazardous locations by using the AMS Trex," said Anna Olander, general manager for process radar at Emerson.

Users can track, view, and trend tank level and alert information to identify issues and aid troubleshooting by using the new built-in historian. Technicians can also view and compare snapshots of past configuration data in a timeline, giving better insight to operational impact of changes.

Every configuration change made in the field is automatically recorded and time-stamped, providing an automated audit trail. Changes are updated to the AMS Device Manager database whenever the AMS Trex device detects a WiFi signal or USB connection to ensure database accuracy and measurement data integrity.

For more information on the AMS Trex device communicator, please visit emerson.com/Trex

Media:
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : New IIoT Tool Demonstrates Potential of Digitized Pneumatics
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Proximity Sensor First to Feature Ultra-Bright LEDs for Easy Position I..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : New Mobile App for Configuring Radar Level Transmitters Helps Safely Ma..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Expands Portfolio of LED Linear Luminaires for Hazardous Locations
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : New Formation Evaluation Software Release Boosts Understanding of Reser..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : The industry's first SIL 3 certified single controller for water and st..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : machinery protection system earns SIL 2 rating, reducing safety risks i..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : enhances handheld communicator to speed project execution and reduce ma..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Global technical advisor and certification body DNV GL awards industry'..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : introduces titanium backpressure regulators/relief valves for High-corr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 533 M - -
Net income 2022 2 888 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 648 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 55 242 M 55 242 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 86 700
Free-Float -
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 93,00 $
Average target price 112,30 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surendralal L Karsanbhai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James S. Turley Chairman
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ram R. Krishnan Vice President-Profit Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.90%55 242
KEYENCE CORPORATION-24.88%113 465
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.00%87 309
EATON CORPORATION PLC-14.25%59 216
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.84%46 317
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-24.74%30 507