Emerson Electric : New Mobile App for Configuring Radar Level Transmitters Helps Safely Maintain Accurate Tank Measurement

Emerson's Radar Master app for the AMS Trex Device Communicator simplifies setup in the field of Rosemount radar level devices



AUSTIN, TEXAS (May 29, 2019) - Emerson has added the Radar Master app for the AMS Trex™ Device Communicator, making it easier for field technicians to safely and efficiently configure Rosemount™ radar level transmitters. Radar level devices are critical to help deliver accurate, reliable measurements on both liquid and solid materials. The new app allows users to easily bring the radar configuration tools of Radar Master software to the field.



Radar level devices in the field are typically mounted in high, hard-to-reach locations that sometimes do not have onsite power. Technicians hoping to configure these devices typically carry cumbersome laptops and device power sources into the field to perform configuration. The AMS Trex Device Communicator solves these problems by enabling technicians to carry a handheld communicator that is capable of both configuring and powering radar devices via the Radar Master app.



Dynamic graphics and an intuitive touchscreen interface in the Radar Master app help ensure that users can more quickly configure tank measurement devices with the correct settings. Tank geometry is drawn to match the physical parameters of the actual tank, allowing technicians to more easily tune measurement settings to prevent false echoes from static objects in the tank such as ladder rungs, agitator blades, and baffles, which can delay the process of obtaining accurate measurements.



The compact design of the AMS Trex communicator is ideal for working in the small, and often hazardous, environment of a tank. One-handed operation, NFC-enabled user security, and intrinsic safety ratings enable technicians to work safely and effectively in these difficult areas.



"Now, Radar Master users can leave their laptops behind when they go to the field and more easily achieve accurate, reliable configuration even in hazardous locations by using the AMS Trex," said Anna Olander, general manager for process radar at Emerson.



Users can track, view, and trend tank level and alert information to identify issues and aid troubleshooting by using the new built-in historian. Technicians can also view and compare snapshots of past configuration data in a timeline, giving better insight to operational impact of changes.



Every configuration change made in the field is automatically recorded and time-stamped, providing an automated audit trail. Changes are updated to the AMS Device Manager database whenever the AMS Trex device detects a WiFi signal or USB connection to ensure database accuracy and measurement data integrity.



For more information on the AMS Trex device communicator, please visit emerson.com/Trex



About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.