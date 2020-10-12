Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric Co.    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emerson Electric : New Motion Control Portfolio Delivers Flexibility, Scalability and Reliability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 01:15am EDT

Emerson's new PACMotion™ portfolio of servo drives, servo motors, software and motion controller easily integrates with PACSystems™ solutions for a complete, scalable solution for high-speed, high-precision processes in hybrid and discrete markets. High resolution image

Emerson's new PACMotion™ portfolio of servo drives, servo motors, software and motion controller easily integrates with PACSystems™ solutions for a complete, scalable solution for high-speed, high-precision processes in hybrid and discrete markets. High resolution image

Emerson's new PACMotion™ portfolio enables end users to scale their motion capabilities without sacrificing performance. High resolution image

High-performance integrated motion control line designed to improve efficiency and throughput in range of packaging, printing and food and beverage applications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (October 12, 2020) - Today Emerson announced its new PACMotion™ servo motion control portfolio to offer an integrated automation solution for high-performance industrial applications. The portfolio includes a new motion controller that connects directly into the PACSystems™ RX3i programmable logic controller backplane for high-speed, high-precision performance with synchronized motion for up to 40 coordinated axes, enabling end users to scale up their motion systems without sacrificing performance.

The complete PACMotion portfolio includes motion controller, servo motors, servo drives and motion configuration software for applications in packaging, printing, material handling, semiconductors, food & beverage, and general manufacturing. The new PACMotion PMM345 motion controller operates exclusively with PACSystems™ RX3i controllers, simplifying the architecture for seamless integration, while enabling higher speeds and greater precision.

Emerson's patented technology enables precise, jerk-free positioning, preventing material slippage and production losses and improving machine efficiency. On-the-fly electronic reconfiguration allows users to implement rapid changeovers without stopping production to deliver shorter production runs and increased machine utilization.

'This new portfolio continues Emerson's commitment and investment to expand its offerings to serve a broad range of industries,' said Derek Thomas, vice president of marketing and strategy for Emerson's machine automation solutions business. 'Our comprehensive control and motion portfolio simplifies design, development and commissioning with a single platform and toolset for discrete and hybrid manufacturers, and when combined with Emerson's industrial edge technology, enables customers to create intelligent machines with advanced IIoT capabilities for even greater productivity and efficiency.'

For more information on PACMotion, please visit www.Emerson.com/PACMotion.

Media:
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 05:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
01:15aEMERSON ELECTRIC : New Motion Control Portfolio Delivers Flexibility, Scalabilit..
PU
10/07EMERSON ELECTRIC : Names Bill Easter to Board of Directors | US
AQ
10/06EMERSON ELECTRIC CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD D..
AQ
10/06EMERSON : Names Bill Easter to Board of Directors
BU
10/02EMERSON ELECTRIC : Launches Unique Heat Staking Technology to Meet Growing Deman..
AQ
10/01EMERSON ELECTRIC : Expands Industrial Automation Control and Software Footprint ..
AQ
10/01EMERSON ELECTRIC : Completes Acquisition of Open Systems International, Inc. (OS..
AQ
10/01EMERSON : Completes Acquisition of Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI Inc.)
BU
10/01EMERSON ELECTRIC : Expands Industrial Automation Control and Software Fooprint w..
PU
10/01EMERSON : Expands Industrial Automation Control and Software Footprint with Agre..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 708 M - -
Net income 2020 1 780 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 2,84%
Capitalization 41 802 M 41 802 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 72,91 $
Last Close Price 69,95 $
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.27%41 802
KEYENCE CORPORATION28.66%113 696
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.69%68 701
NIDEC CORPORATION35.29%56 282
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.52%43 023
WEG S.A.121.87%29 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group