  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
News 
Summary

Emerson Electric : New Three-Way Miniature Solenoid Valve Expands Flexibility in Medical Product Design

04/06/2022 | 01:12am EDT
Compact, configurable three-way valve offers new options for high-flow, precision gas control in oxygen therapy and analytical devices

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (April 6, 2022) - Emerson has expanded its ASCO™ Series 090 line of miniature solenoid valves, adding a new three-way Series 090 valve configuration to enable lighter, more space-efficient solutions for gas control in oxygen therapy, compression therapy and gas analyzer devices.

Originally developed as a two-way valve for air and inert gases in portable medical devices, the Series 090 valve features a compact architecture, small (10.8 millimeter) footprint and 50 million-cycle life for maximum reliability. And, because the new three-way configuration of the Series 090 valve can perform the same mixing and diverting functions as a pair of two-way valves, it further simplifies the design of small, high-precision gas delivery systems for oxygen and other home-care devices.

Like all Series 090 valves, the new three-way valve is built to maximize gas flow, with a flow-to-size ratio that is well suited to portable medical device applications. The valve body is molded from polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) plastic, with seals made of durable fluorocarbon (FKM) elastomer. The Series 090 actuator combines high reliability with low power consumption, so battery life and device longevity are maximized. The Series 090 valve is also compliant with all relevant Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and Conformité Européenne (CE) directives.

"The introduction of the three-way Series 090 miniature solenoid valve offers product designers greater freedom to develop new valve and manifold solutions for analytical and therapeutic applications," said Sven Richter, vice president of Emerson's analytical & medical business. "Products like the new ASCO Series 090 valve, together with Emerson's Rapid Engineered Solutions capability, help our OEM, original-equipment manufacturer, customers to bring outstanding products to markets more quickly, while improving the internal production and cost efficiencies essential to long-term competitiveness."

For more information on the ASCO Series 090 valve: https://www.emerson.com/en-us/catalog/asco-series-090.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 05:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
