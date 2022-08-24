Emerson Electric : Next-generation Machine Visualization Solution Differentiates OEM Systems, Improves User Operations

PACSystems RXi HMI delivers visualization for the digital age: intuitive graphics, smartphone-like usability, collaboration from anywhere and industrial ruggedness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Aug. 24, 2022) - Machine builders in any industrial application can now use Emerson's PACSystems™ RXi HMI, a next-generation machine visualization solution designed to help set their systems apart for customers. The new system easily helps users overcome the limitations of lower budgets, fewer people and higher productivity demands. This highly intuitive human-machine interface (HMI) addresses the needs of today's industrial workforce with easy-to-use, smartphone-like graphical displays without sacrificing rugged, industrial performance.

Unlike traditional resistive displays, PACSystems RXi HMI is designed with projective capacitive touchscreen technology that allows users to interact with the visual display with 10-point multitouch capabilities like swipe, pinch or zoom to move to the next screen or expand a chart, enabling easy operation by a wide range of personnel with varying levels of training and experience.

PACSystems RXi HMI comes pre-loaded and pre-licensed with the advanced Movicon™ WebHMI software, so the device is conveniently ready to operate out of the box, saving customer time. PACSystems RXi HMI is HTML5-ready which allows users to collaborate from anywhere, so that the operations, management and maintenance teams can all view the same screen at the same time, no matter the distance. This immediate sharing of information and access to expertise reduces maintenance costs and improves productivity.

In addition, customers will value the faster access to data-based operational insights to maximize overall equipment effectiveness. The PACSystems RXi HMI, with Movicon WebHMI at its core, is IIoT-ready for data analysis, troubleshooting and diagnostics, placing the operational insights customers need at their fingertips. A data trending tool provides a clear snapshot of productivity and quality. The SQLite database tool and PAC analyzer help users troubleshoot problems and minimize downtime. In addition, it provides extensive protocol support with OPC UA for better data contextualization and MQTT for easy cloud connectivity, so the solution goes far beyond visualization.

"Machine builders and OEMs are no longer 'one and done' suppliers to their customers. Today, they become long-term collaborators by developing new and better ways to solve customer problems," said Jeff Householder, president of Emerson's machine automation solutions business. "The new PACSystems RXi HMI is an easy, cost-effective way to add significant customer value to a system by enabling new levels of ease of use, increasing productivity, speeding communications, improving analytics and business intelligence capabilities, and easing the move into IIoT. In every way, the RXi HMI is built for real industrial environments as well as the next-generation of industrial workers."

PACSystems RXi HMI protects against both physical and digital risks. It offers protection in wet applications with certifications for both high-pressure water jets and marine use with an IP66 water resistance rating, as well as being approved for use in a wide range of temperatures from minus 20 to 65 degrees Celsius. In addition, the device is resistant to chemicals, impact, scratches and dust. It is also designed in accordance with IEC 62443 Global Automation Cybersecurity Standards to support end users' overall digital security strategy.

More information on PACSystems RXi HMI is available at: https://www.emerson.com/IndustrialDisplays.

