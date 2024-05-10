Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements:

Statements in this presentation and our commentary and responses to questions that are not strictly historical may be "forward- looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:

This information reconciles non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Segment EBITA 2021 2022 2023 Net Sales $12,932 $13,804 $15,165 Pretax earnings (GAAP) 1,762 2,432 2,726 Pretax earnings margin (GAAP) 13.6% 17.6% 18.0% Corporate items and interest expense, net 442 186 312 Amortization of Intangibles 304 430 678 Restructuring and related costs 151 99 78 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $2,659 $3,147 $3,794 Adjusted segment EBITA margin 20.5% 22.8% 25.0% (non-GAAP) Impact of NI Acquisition ~ - Post-Acquisition adjusted total business segment EBITA margin (non- ~25% GAAP)

Emerson Sales in Addition to Annualized Emerson Basis NI FY23 FY23 Sales (GAAP) ~$15B NI ~$2B Emerson as-reported in addition to an annualized NI on an Emerson basis ~$17B