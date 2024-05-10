MAY 2024
LEADING THE FUTURE OF AUTOMATION
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company with 74,000 employees providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries
Company Profile*
$17B IN SALES IN 2023
GEOGRAPHY
END-MARKET
SEGMENTS
Energy
6%
Software & Control
20%
Americas
16%
AspenTech
21%
Discrete
24% 10%
Test & Measurement
50%
Asia, Middle
17%
Chemical
15%
Control Systems & Software
East & Africa
17%
Power & Renewables
21%
Intelligent Devices
30%
Europe
8%
12%
Hybrid
16%
8%
Safety & Productivity
9%
General Industries
Discrete Automation
Measurement & Analytical
Other
Final Control
>50% Margin
~25%
EBITA Margin ~13% of Sales
>60% Revenue
~$150B Base
Gross Profit
Adj. Segment
Software %
MRO / Recurring
Installed
*Represents post-acquisition 2023 Emerson including NI
For complete information regarding our financials, see our periodic filings
Leading Automation Portfolio
Differentiated by complete and comprehensive offering
OPTIMIZE
AI Powered Analytics
Modeling &
for performance optimization
OPTIMIZE
DECIDE
Automation Systems
for intuitive and automated decisions
SEE
DECIDE
ACT
SEE
Measurement
Sensing &
to optimize insight and decision making
ACT
Precision Control
to ensure safe, responsive operations
SOFTWARE
CONTROL
INTELLIGENTDEVICES
Balanced Capital Allocation
Invest in organic growth opportunities and innovation
Strategic M&A to strengthen automation portfolio and diversify end markets
Share repurchase to offset dilution and/or opportunistic
Dividend increase a priority
Recognized ESG Leader
MSCI 2023
-
CDP 2023
A Rating
A
Climate Score
Emerson is accelerating decarbonization through innovation that helps our customers realize a net zero future.
Learn more about our sustainability progress:
Value Creation Priorities and Framework
Clear framework to create value and deliver strong financial performance
ORGANIC GROWTH
Accelerating innovation and aligning with secular growth trends
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Transforming to a cohesive, higher-growth and higher-margin automation portfolio
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Maintaining a tradition of operational excellence to deliver margin and cash performance
4 - 7%
~35%+
Through-The-Cycle
Incremental Margins
Organic Growth
Double-Digit
15-18%
Adjusted EPS Growth
Free Cash Flow Margin
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
UNDERPINNED BY SECULAR GROWTH TRENDS
ENERGY SECURITY
SUSTAINABILITY &
& AFFORDABILITY
DECARBONIZATION
NEARSHORING
Organic Growth
INNOVATION
Strong legacy of innovation. Focused on four disruptive technologies:
Disruptive
Software-Defined Automation
Measurement Technologies
Systems
High-margin core products with reoccurring
Dramatic shift to software-defined
revenue elements
enterprise operations platform
Self-Optimizing Asset Software
Sustainability
High-value recurring software that
Sustainability technology solutions to help
transforms enterprise asset management
customers address the dual challenge
OUR GROWTH PLATFORMS
ENERGY TRANSITION
LNG, Nuclear, Hydrogen, Clean Fuels,
Renewables, Carbon Capture
INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE
AspenTech, NI, DeltaV
7% of Sales to Innovation Spend in 2023
PRIORITYDISCRETE&HYBRIDMARKETS
Factory Automation, Life Sciences, Metals & Mining
Delivering Excellence
Gross Margin
Adj. Segment EBITA Margin
LEVERAGING EMERSON MANAGEMENT SYSTEM TO CONTINUE DELIVERING PEER LEADING MARGINS
49.0%
45.7%
44.3%
2021
2022
2023
2024E
25.0%
22.8%
20.5%
2021
2022
2023
2024E
Portfolio Excellence Highlight: Test & Measurement
GROWTH DRIVERS
UPDATED TARGETS
Plays in Predominantly Discrete End Markets*
SEMICONDUCTORS
$185M
Transportation 19%
23% Semis
in Cost Synergies
ELECTRIC /
& Electronics
by Year 3
AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES
31%
COGNITIVE SYSTEMS /
Aerospace, Defense
31% Portfolio
NEW SPACE
Adjusted Segment EBITA
& Government 27%
by Year 5
(Other)
*Based on 2023 Emerson fical year basis
