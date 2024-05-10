Emerson Overview

May 2024

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this presentation and our commentary and responses to questions that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Non-GAAP Measures

In this presentation we will discuss some non-GAAP measures in talking about our company's performance, and the reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is contained within this presentation or available at our website, www.Emerson.com, under Investors.

Continuing Operations

All financial metrics in this presentation are on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise noted.

Emerson Overview

Leading the

Future of

Automation

LIFE

RENEWABLES &

GREEN

SCIENCES

ENERGY STORAGE

HYDROGEN

Emerson's strong portfolio of technology and software provide innovative automation solutions for the world's essential industries.

25 of the top 25 life sciences

Emerson systems control 60,000

Emerson valves and measurement

companies use Emerson software,

wind turbines globally

devices automate one of the world's

control systems, and intelligent devices

largest green hydrogen facilities

SEMICONDUCTOR

POWER GENERATION

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

9 of the top 10 semiconductor

50% of North America power

69% of electric vehicles in 2023

manufacturers use Emerson

generation is automated using

were produced using Emerson

intelligent devices and controls

Emerson control systems and

technology

software (20% globally)

Strong Operational Performance Focused on Value Creation

KEY MESSAGES

Current End-Market Demand

Process and hybrid markets continue to exhibit favorable demand while discrete markets are expected to begin turning positive in H2 2024

ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES AHEAD

Secular Growth Drivers

Differentiated portfolio supporting digital transformation, energy security & affordability, nearshoring and sustainability & decarbonization

Winning in Growth Markets

Driving growth in our growth platforms (energy transition, industrial software, diversified discrete & hybrid end markets)

Innovation Opportunities

Wave of new products focused on solving customers' sustainability and digital challenges

2024 Focus on Execution and Integration

Closed the sale of Copeland and completed two strategic bolt-on acquisitions in 2023; NI acquisition closed in October 2023, largely completing portfolio transformation

Test & Measurement Ahead of Plan

H1 exceeded expectations; Expecting $0.40 - $0.45 of full year adjusted EPS contribution; Accelerated and increased synergy plan savings to $185M in year 3, with $100M to be realized in 2024

Portfolio Evolution Driving Synergies

Realizing synergies from inorganic investments and recognizing value from cohesive, diversified portfolio

Operational Excellence

Top-quartile performance and execution driven by Emerson Management System

Why Emerson

Leading technology and software portfolio exposed to critical secular trends and attractive growth markets

Track record of strong operational performance and leading margins using differentiated Emerson Management System

History of innovation and market disruptions resulting in market-leadingsolutions and products

World-classM&A philosophy enables expansion into growth markets and diversification opportunities

Strong balance sheet and clear capital allocation framework including returning capital to shareholders

Resilient and experienced leadership team focused on attracting and retaining the best talent

Differentiated financial framework of 4 - 7% through-the-cycle organic growth, double-digit Adj. EPS growth and 15 - 18% free cash flow margin

Global Automation Leader With Diversified End-Market Exposure

$17B

Net Sales

~13%

Software % Of Sales

GEOGRAPHY

20%

Europe

30%

Asia, Middle

East & Africa

50%

Americas

>50%

Gross Profit

>60%

MRO / Recurring Revenue

END-MARKET

16%

21%

Other

Energy

17%

General

Industries

17%

8%Discrete

Hybrid

12%

9%

Power &

Chemical

Renewables

~25%

Adjusted Segment EBITA

~$150B

Installed Base

SEGMENT

6% AspenTech

10%

24%

Test & Measurement

Final Control

15%

Control Systems

& Software

21%

8%

Measurement

Safety &

& Analytical

16%

Productivity

Discrete Automation

Intelligent Devices

Software & Control

Note: Figures above represent 2023 Emerson as-reported in addition to an annualized NI (Test & Measurement) on an Emerson basis

World-class Automation Portfolio for Process, Hybrid and Discrete Industries

OPTIMIZE

SOFTWARE

Modeling & AI-Powered software to design, optimize and maintain operations for maximum performance

DECIDE

Control Systems for intuitive and automated plant process control to maximize quality, efficiency and safety

ACT

Precision Control to ensure safe, responsive operations by controlling flow of liquids and gases

SEE

Sensing & Measurement to measure and collect critical process data to optimize insight and decision making

CONTROL

INTELLIGENT DEVICES

Emerson's Value Creation Framework

Organic Growth

Accelerating innovation and aligning with secular growth trends

Portfolio Management

Building a higher growth, cohesive automation portfolio

Operational Excellence

Continuing our long tradition of delivering margin and cash performance

THROUGH-THE-CYCLE TARGETS

4 - 7%

Through-The-Cycle Organic Growth

~35%

Incremental Margins

Double-Digit

Adjusted EPS Growth

15 - 18%

Free Cash Flow Margin

Organic Growth Platforms

