Emerson Overview
May 2024
Statements in this presentation and our commentary and responses to questions that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
In this presentation we will discuss some non-GAAP measures in talking about our company's performance, and the reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is contained within this presentation or available at our website, www.Emerson.com, under Investors.
All financial metrics in this presentation are on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise noted.
Emerson Overview
Leading the
Future of
Automation
LIFE
RENEWABLES &
GREEN
SCIENCES
ENERGY STORAGE
HYDROGEN
Emerson's strong portfolio of technology and software provide innovative automation solutions for the world's essential industries.
25 of the top 25 life sciences
Emerson systems control 60,000
Emerson valves and measurement
companies use Emerson software,
wind turbines globally
devices automate one of the world's
control systems, and intelligent devices
largest green hydrogen facilities
SEMICONDUCTOR
POWER GENERATION
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
9 of the top 10 semiconductor
50% of North America power
69% of electric vehicles in 2023
manufacturers use Emerson
generation is automated using
were produced using Emerson
intelligent devices and controls
Emerson control systems and
technology
software (20% globally)
Strong Operational Performance Focused on Value Creation
KEY MESSAGES
Current End-Market Demand
Process and hybrid markets continue to exhibit favorable demand while discrete markets are expected to begin turning positive in H2 2024
ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES AHEAD
Secular Growth Drivers
Differentiated portfolio supporting digital transformation, energy security & affordability, nearshoring and sustainability & decarbonization
Winning in Growth Markets
Driving growth in our growth platforms (energy transition, industrial software, diversified discrete & hybrid end markets)
Innovation Opportunities
Wave of new products focused on solving customers' sustainability and digital challenges
2024 Focus on Execution and Integration
Closed the sale of Copeland and completed two strategic bolt-on acquisitions in 2023; NI acquisition closed in October 2023, largely completing portfolio transformation
Test & Measurement Ahead of Plan
H1 exceeded expectations; Expecting $0.40 - $0.45 of full year adjusted EPS contribution; Accelerated and increased synergy plan savings to $185M in year 3, with $100M to be realized in 2024
Portfolio Evolution Driving Synergies
Realizing synergies from inorganic investments and recognizing value from cohesive, diversified portfolio
Operational Excellence
Top-quartile performance and execution driven by Emerson Management System
Why Emerson
Leading technology and software portfolio exposed to critical secular trends and attractive growth markets
Track record of strong operational performance and leading margins using differentiated Emerson Management System
History of innovation and market disruptions resulting in market-leadingsolutions and products
World-classM&A philosophy enables expansion into growth markets and diversification opportunities
Strong balance sheet and clear capital allocation framework including returning capital to shareholders
Resilient and experienced leadership team focused on attracting and retaining the best talent
Differentiated financial framework of 4 - 7% through-the-cycle organic growth, double-digit Adj. EPS growth and 15 - 18% free cash flow margin
Global Automation Leader With Diversified End-Market Exposure
$17B
Net Sales
~13%
Software % Of Sales
GEOGRAPHY
20%
Europe
30%
Asia, Middle
East & Africa
50%
Americas
>50%
Gross Profit
>60%
MRO / Recurring Revenue
END-MARKET
16%
21%
Other
Energy
17%
General
Industries
17%
8%Discrete
Hybrid
12%
9%
Power &
Chemical
Renewables
~25%
Adjusted Segment EBITA
~$150B
Installed Base
SEGMENT
6% AspenTech
10%
24%
Test & Measurement
Final Control
15%
Control Systems
& Software
21%
8%
Measurement
Safety &
& Analytical
16%
Productivity
Discrete Automation
Intelligent Devices
Software & Control
Note: Figures above represent 2023 Emerson as-reported in addition to an annualized NI (Test & Measurement) on an Emerson basis
World-class Automation Portfolio for Process, Hybrid and Discrete Industries
OPTIMIZE
SOFTWARE
Modeling & AI-Powered software to design, optimize and maintain operations for maximum performance
DECIDE
Control Systems for intuitive and automated plant process control to maximize quality, efficiency and safety
ACT
Precision Control to ensure safe, responsive operations by controlling flow of liquids and gases
SEE
Sensing & Measurement to measure and collect critical process data to optimize insight and decision making
CONTROL
INTELLIGENT DEVICES
Emerson's Value Creation Framework
Organic Growth
Accelerating innovation and aligning with secular growth trends
Portfolio Management
Building a higher growth, cohesive automation portfolio
Operational Excellence
Continuing our long tradition of delivering margin and cash performance
THROUGH-THE-CYCLE TARGETS
4 - 7%
Through-The-Cycle Organic Growth
~35%
Incremental Margins
Double-Digit
Adjusted EPS Growth
15 - 18%
Free Cash Flow Margin
Organic Growth Platforms
E M E R S O N | 10
