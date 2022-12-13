Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-13 pm EST
98.07 USD   +2.00%
04:02pEmerson Electric : PETRONAS, Emerson to Collaborate on Digital Transformation and Decarbonisation Initiatives
PU
06:54aEmerson, Petronas Enter Into Decarbonization Collaboration
MT
12/12PETRONAS, Emerson to Collaborate on Digital Transformation and Decarbonization Initiatives
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emerson Electric : PETRONAS, Emerson to Collaborate on Digital Transformation and Decarbonisation Initiatives

12/13/2022 | 04:02pm EST
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (Dec. 13, 2022) - PETRONAS has recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE:EMR) to drive digital transformation and decarbonisation initiatives.

The two companies are building on their decades-long relationship to develop advanced automation solutions. Over the past few years, Emerson has been collaborating with PETRONAS to identify digitalisation and decarbonisation opportunities while localising a services and solutions portfolio.

The agreement was signed between PETRONAS Head of Group Technical Solutions (GTS), Project Delivery and Technology (PD&T), M Iskandar Bakeri and Emerson Vice President and General Manager of Automation Solutions (Malaysia), Khairil Affandi Akhiruddin. PETRONAS Head (Engineering), GTS, PD&T, Badrul Hisham Ibrahim together with Emerson Director of Marketing (Asia Pacific), Robert Halgren witnessed the signing.

Iskandar said, "Emerson has a comprehensive portfolio of industry expertise and a network of global industry centres. Through this collaboration, we look forward to enhancing our remote operation capability and strengthening our cybersecurity, while at the same time accelerating our carbon footprint reduction and improving asset efficiency and operational excellence."

The agreement will pave the way for PETRONAS and Emerson to collaborate on extracting Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (HART) diagnostic data from field instrument and control systems, developing effective predictive analytics and optimising wireless instrument performance. These are used in process control applications and in the implementation of cybersecurity improvements to strengthen threat monitoring capabilities, achieve higher security level compliance as well as develop measurement and automation solutions to support sustainability and decarbonisation initiatives focusing on carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), hydrogen and ammonia.

Commenting on the latest collaboration, Khairil Affandi said, "We are very grateful for our ongoing collaboration with PETRONAS. This agreement will further strengthen our synergy on sustainability and digital transformation -- key priorities for both organisations."

PETRONAS is progressively pursuing its goal to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions (NZCE) by 2050 with focused efforts in place to decarbonise its operations through innovative solutions, especially on cleaner energy options, and operational excellence that reduces carbon footprints.

About Petroliam Nasional Berhad
We are a dynamic global energy group with presence in over 50 countries. We produce and deliver energy and solutions that power society's progress in a responsible and sustainable manner.

We seek energy potential across the globe, optimising value through our integrated business model. Our portfolio includes cleaner conventional and renewable resources and a ready range of advanced products and adaptive solutions.

Sustainability is at the core of what we do as we harness the good in energy to elevate and enrich lives. People are our strength and partners for growth, driving our passion for innovation to progress towards the future of energy sustainability.

Media:
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Exchange 365 Community
• Connect with Emerson's Automation Solutions business via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 14:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 013 M - -
Net income 2023 2 048 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,3x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 56 863 M 56 863 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,69x
EV / Sales 2024 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 85 500
Free-Float 61,6%
Managers and Directors
Surendralal L Karsanbhai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James S. Turley Chairman
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Peter Zornio Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.42%56 863
KEYENCE CORPORATION-22.59%98 700
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-20.47%80 156
EATON CORPORATION PLC-6.94%63 962
NIDEC CORPORATION-39.01%34 474
AMETEK, INC.-5.39%32 627