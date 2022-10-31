Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:46 2022-10-31 am EDT
87.27 USD   -0.15%
07:43aEmerson Electric Forecasts 2023 Sales Growth
DJ
07:42aEmerson Electric : Presentation
PU
07:32aEmerson Electric Posts Higher 4Q Sales, Boosted by Americas
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emerson Electric : PRESENTATION

10/31/2022 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Emerson Q4 & Full Year 2022

Earnings and Climate

Technologies Announcement

October 31, 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this presentation and our commentary and responses to questions that are not strictly historical may be "forward- looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed Climate Technologies transaction, the proposed sale of its InSinkErator food waste disposal business, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results.

Non-GAAP Measures

In this call we will discuss some non-GAAP measures (denoted with *) in talking about our company's performance, and the reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is contained within this presentation or available at our website www.Emerson.comunder Investors.

2

Q4 and Full Year 2022 Results

3

2022 Performance Vs. Guidance

Original Guidance

Prior Guidance

Actual

(November 3, 2021)

(August 9, 2022)

Net Sales Growth

5%

- 7%

7%

- 8%

8%

Acquisitions

~0 pts

1-2 pts

2 pts

Divestitures

~0 pts

(~1 pt)

(1 pt)

FX

(~1 pt)

(2-3 pts)

(2 pts)

Underlying Sales Growth*

6%

- 8%

9% - 10%

9%

Automation Solutions

6%

- 8%

6%

- 7%

7%

Commercial & Residential Solutions

6%

- 9%

13%

- 14%

13%

Restructuring Actions

~$150M

~$150M

$129M

Tax Rate

~22%

~22%

21%

Operating Cash Flow

~$3.8B

~$3.0B

$2.9B

Capital Spend

~$650M

~$525M

$531M

Free Cash Flow*

~$3.1B

~$2.5B

$2.4B

Dividend

~$1.2B

~$1.2B

$1.2B

Share Repurchase

$250M

- $500M

~$500M

$500M

GAAP EPS

$4.21

- $4.36

$5.25

- $5.35

$5.41

Adjusted EPS*

$4.82

- $4.97

$5.05

- $5.15

$5.25

4

2022 Q4 Performance Summary

Sales

$4.9B

$5.4B

12% Underlying*

2021

2022

  • Strength across all major end markets
  • 17% growth in the Americas
  • Price contributed 6 points to growth

Adjusted Segment EBITA*

21.5%

24.1%

260 bps

2021

2022

  • 54% adjusted segment EBITA* leverage
    - excluding acquisitions and divestitures
  • Portfolio actions favorably impacted margins by +40 bps

Free Cash Flow*

$1.0B

$0.6B

63%

2021

2022

  • Improved working capital versus prior year

Adjusted EPS*

$1.32

$1.53

16%

2021

2022

  • Adjusted EPS* of $1.53, including $0.04 contribution of AspenTech

AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS

COMMERCIAL & RESIDENTIAL SOLUTIONS

ASPENTECH

Sales

$3,307M

Adjusted

24.6%

Sales

$1,803M

Adjusted

21.9%

Sales

$251M

Adjusted

32.9%

13% underlying*

EBITA*

190 bps

10% underlying*

EBITA*

250 bps

EBITA*

September trailing 3-month underlying orders: 6%

September trailing 3-month underlying orders: 7%

Good quarter in chemical as customers invest in

Process, hybrid and discrete all up double digits

Strength in Climate Technologies offset moderating

operational execution and sustainability programs

Energy strong with transportation demand

driven by Americas, Asia and Middle East demand

demand for Tools & Home Products

53% adjusted EBITA* leverage

Price contributed 11 points to growth

increasing

58% adjusted EBITA* leverage - excluding

OSI signed first term license agreement in the

Backlog $5.8B, up 14% YoY

divestitures

quarter

  • Backlog $1.2B, up 16% YoY

5 Note: underlying sales* does not include heritage AspenTech, Therm-O-Disc and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech; Automation Solutions adjusted EBITA* excludes Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech; AspenTech segment includes full year of Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech and heritage AspenTech starting May 16

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 11:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
07:43aEmerson Electric Forecasts 2023 Sales Growth
DJ
07:42aEmerson Electric : Presentation
PU
07:32aEmerson Electric Posts Higher 4Q Sales, Boosted by Americas
DJ
07:16aEmerson Electric to Sell Majority Stake in Climate Technologies Unit to Blackstone in $..
MT
07:00aEmerson Electric Reports Higher Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Sales; Issues Fiscal Q1, 2..
MT
06:53aEmerson Electric : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:40aEmerson Electric to sell majority stake in climate tech unit to Blackstone
RE
06:35aGUIDANCE: (EMR) EMERSON Sees Fiscal Year 2023 EPS Range $4.00 - $4.15
MT
06:35aEarnings Flash (EMR) EMERSON Reports Q4 Revenue $5.36B, vs. Street Est of $5.33B
MT
06:35aEarnings Flash (EMR) EMERSON Reports Q4 EPS $1.53, vs. Street Est of $1.39
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 546 M - -
Net income 2022 3 107 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 51 680 M 51 680 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 86 700
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 87,40 $
Average target price 100,87 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surendralal L Karsanbhai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James S. Turley Chairman
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ram R. Krishnan President-Asia Climate Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-5.99%51 680
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.46%85 014
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.49%71 878
EATON CORPORATION PLC-13.04%59 857
NIDEC CORPORATION-39.22%32 015
WEG S.A.16.65%30 256