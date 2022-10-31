Emerson Electric : PRESENTATION

Statements in this presentation and our commentary and responses to questions that are not strictly historical may be "forward- looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed Climate Technologies transaction, the proposed sale of its InSinkErator food waste disposal business, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results.
Q4 and Full Year 2022 Results
2022 Performance Vs. Guidance
Original Guidance
Prior Guidance
Actual
(November 3, 2021)
(August 9, 2022)
Net Sales Growth
5%
- 7%
7%
- 8%
8%
Acquisitions
~0 pts
1-2 pts
2 pts
Divestitures
~0 pts
(~1 pt)
(1 pt)
FX
(~1 pt)
(2-3 pts)
(2 pts)
Underlying Sales Growth*
6%
- 8%
9% - 10%
9%
Automation Solutions
6%
- 8%
6%
- 7%
7%
Commercial & Residential Solutions
6%
- 9%
13%
- 14%
13%
Restructuring Actions
~$150M
~$150M
$129M
Tax Rate
~22%
~22%
21%
Operating Cash Flow
~$3.8B
~$3.0B
$2.9B
Capital Spend
~$650M
~$525M
$531M
Free Cash Flow*
~$3.1B
~$2.5B
$2.4B
Dividend
~$1.2B
~$1.2B
$1.2B
Share Repurchase
$250M
- $500M
~$500M
$500M
GAAP EPS
$4.21
- $4.36
$5.25
- $5.35
$5.41
Adjusted EPS*
$4.82
- $4.97
$5.05
- $5.15
$5.25
2022 Q4 Performance Summary
Sales
$4.9B
$5.4B
12% Underlying*
2021
2022
Strength across all major end markets
17% growth in the Americas
Price contributed 6 points to growth
Adjusted Segment EBITA*
21.5%
24.1%
260 bps
2021
2022
54% adjusted segment EBITA* leverage
- excluding acquisitions and divestitures
Portfolio actions favorably impacted margins by +40 bps
Free Cash Flow*
$1.0B
$0.6B
63%
2021
2022
Improved working capital versus prior year
Adjusted EPS*
$1.32
$1.53
16%
2021
2022
Adjusted EPS* of $1.53, including $0.04 contribution of AspenTech
AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS
COMMERCIAL & RESIDENTIAL SOLUTIONS
ASPENTECH
Sales
$3,307M
Adjusted
24.6%
Sales
$1,803M
Adjusted
21.9%
Sales
$251M
Adjusted
32.9%
13% underlying*
EBITA*
190 bps
10% underlying*
EBITA*
250 bps
EBITA*
• September trailing 3-month underlying orders: 6%
•
September trailing 3-month underlying orders: 7%
• Good quarter in chemical as customers invest in
• Process, hybrid and discrete all up double digits
•
Strength in Climate Technologies offset moderating
operational execution and sustainability programs
• Energy strong with transportation demand
driven by Americas, Asia and Middle East demand
demand for Tools & Home Products
• 53% adjusted EBITA* leverage
•
Price contributed 11 points to growth
increasing
•
58% adjusted EBITA* leverage - excluding
• OSI signed first term license agreement in the
• Backlog $5.8B, up 14% YoY
divestitures
quarter
Backlog $1.2B, up 16% YoY
5 Note: underlying sales* does not include heritage AspenTech, Therm-O-Disc and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech; Automation Solutions adjusted EBITA* excludes Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech; AspenTech segment includes full year of Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech and heritage AspenTech starting May 16
