    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
News 
Summary

Emerson Electric : Proximity Sensor First to Feature Ultra-Bright LEDs for Easy Position Indication in Direct Sunlight

03/12/2022 | 03:04am EST
New TopWorx GO Switch 7LY sensor can be used individually or within new TopWorx TV-LED switchbox to improve troubleshooting in hazardous area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (May 28, 2019) - Emerson has introduced the TopWorx™ GO™ Switch 7LY proximity sensor, the first such device to feature ultra-bright, easy-to-see light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for highly visible position indication in bright sunlight. The new barrel-style sensor makes diagnostics and troubleshooting easier in challenging environments and hazardous locations.

The GO Switch 7LY sensor's highly visible, dual LEDs provide visual confirmation that the device is getting power and that the switch is accurately sensing. The product's hazardous area certifications and ability to withstand temporary submersion make it ideal for applications in process industries such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, refineries, mining, water and wastewater.

"Our customers told us that they are sometimes unable to see local notifications from their switches, particularly in areas with bright lighting or in direct sunlight," said Jeff Jones, product manager for TopWorx GO Switches at Emerson. "The addition of exceptionally bright LEDs means that they can get a clear local visual indication of the sensors in action. This is a highly beneficial feature for manual valve and actuator applications in busy and hazardous environments."

Emerson's new GO Switch offering has many advantages over other types of position sensors. It gives process designers the flexibility to use the same sensor in various applications without having to specify different models. The sensor's polarity insensitivity eliminates the need to specify NPN or PNP products. Its simple contact arrangement makes it easier to install. A stainless-steel sensing face allows for additional robustness and reliability, and its certifications for Class I, Division 2, Groups A-D; Class II, Division 2, Groups E-G; and Class III permit flexibility in selection.

The TopWorx GO Switch 7LY sensor can be used individually or incorporated within the new TopWorx TV-LED switchbox to provide local, ultra-bright LED position indication plus an electrical signal/digital input that communicates valve position remotely to the control room or plant management system. With its 360-degree viewing angle, the TopWorx TV-LED Switchbox enables easy-to-see visual indication of a valve's position at night, in low light or from long distances.

Emerson has designed the TopWorx TV-LED switchbox with the flexibility to accept other internal switch options such as reed and mechanical switches. The device can be ordered for monitor-only applications or with an integrated solenoid valve for on/off valve control. With its intrinsically-safe and nonincendive approvals, along with a wide operating temperature range of -50 to +60 C (-58 to +140 F), the TopWorx TV-LED Switchbox is ideal for both general and challenging applications in the process industries.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
