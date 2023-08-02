Emerson 2023 Q3 Earnings

August 2, 2023

Exceptional Q3 Performance And

Attractive Value Creation Opportunities

KEY Q3 MESSAGES

Resilient End Market Demand

3% orders growth - process and hybrid markets continue to exhibit resilient demand; softening discrete demand

Strong Performance

Excellent execution: 14% underlying sales growth, 59% operating leverage1, 40% adjusted EPS growth

Significant Progress in Portfolio Evolution,

Innovation and Growth Programs

Closed Copeland transaction and won several key projects in our organic growth platforms

Updated Guidance to Reflect Strong Execution

Exceptional operational performance provides confidence to increase outlook for 2023

VALUE DRIVERS ACCELERATING

Secular Growth Drivers

Differentiated portfolio in rapidly growing energy transition, industrial software, and priority hybrid & discrete markets

Innovation Opportunities

Wave of new products focused on solving customers' sustainability and digital challenges

Portfolio Evolution Driving Synergies

Realizing synergies from inorganic investments and recognizing value from cohesive, diversified portfolio

Operational Excellence

Top-quartile performance and execution driven by Emerson Management System

1 Excluding AspenTech

2023 Q3 Summary

Results

Prior Guidance

Comments

Underlying Orders

3%

High-single-digit growth in process and hybrid partially offset

by discrete and other

Underlying Sales Growth

14%

10% - 12%

Both business groups up double digits

Americas up 11%; Europe up 13%; Asia, Middle East & Africa up 20%

Operating Leverage1

59%

Mid-to-High 40s

Strong operational performance supported by price-cost and

mix tailwinds

Adjusted EPS

$1.29

$1.07 - $1.11

$0.20 above May guidance midpoint including $0.02 of interest from

the Copeland note receivable

Free Cash Flow

$769M

Strong free cash flow performance

Up 83% YoY and up 47% YTD

1 Excluding AspenTech

Continued Progress On Strategic Priorities

COPELAND

(Previously Climate Technologies)

Transaction Closed May 31, 2023

Upfront Cash

Expected Future Proceeds1

$1.7B

40% common

$9.7B

equity ownership

~$8B after-tax

$2.25B

Copeland note

receivable

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA

<2x

1.8x

1.1x

1.0x

Net cash

position

2020 Reported

2021 Reported

2022 Reported

Current

Post-NI Expectation

2022 ESG REPORT

Released June 13, 2023

Report Highlights

  • 42% reduction in GHG emissions intensity from 2018 baseline, surpassing original 20% target 6 years ahead of schedule
  • A- score from CDP
  • Deep-diveon "Greening By" solutions to help customers decarbonize operations

1 Transaction value

