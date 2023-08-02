Emerson 2023 Q3 Earnings
August 2, 2023
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this presentation and our commentary and responses to questions that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed National Instruments transaction, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
Non-GAAP Measures
In this presentation we will discuss some non-GAAP measures in talking about our company's performance, and the reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is contained within this presentation or available at our website, www.Emerson.com, under Investors.
Continuing Operations
All financial metrics in this presentation are on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise noted.
Endnotes
Please refer to endnotes for the definition of certain terms used in this presentation.
2
Exceptional Q3 Performance And
Attractive Value Creation Opportunities
KEY Q3 MESSAGES
Resilient End Market Demand
3% orders growth - process and hybrid markets continue to exhibit resilient demand; softening discrete demand
Strong Performance
Excellent execution: 14% underlying sales growth, 59% operating leverage1, 40% adjusted EPS growth
Significant Progress in Portfolio Evolution,
Innovation and Growth Programs
Closed Copeland transaction and won several key projects in our organic growth platforms
Updated Guidance to Reflect Strong Execution
Exceptional operational performance provides confidence to increase outlook for 2023
VALUE DRIVERS ACCELERATING
Secular Growth Drivers
Differentiated portfolio in rapidly growing energy transition, industrial software, and priority hybrid & discrete markets
Innovation Opportunities
Wave of new products focused on solving customers' sustainability and digital challenges
Portfolio Evolution Driving Synergies
Realizing synergies from inorganic investments and recognizing value from cohesive, diversified portfolio
Operational Excellence
Top-quartile performance and execution driven by Emerson Management System
1 Excluding AspenTech
3
2023 Q3 Summary
Results
Prior Guidance
Comments
Underlying Orders
3%
High-single-digit growth in process and hybrid partially offset
by discrete and other
Underlying Sales Growth
14%
10% - 12%
Both business groups up double digits
Americas up 11%; Europe up 13%; Asia, Middle East & Africa up 20%
Operating Leverage1
59%
Mid-to-High 40s
Strong operational performance supported by price-cost and
mix tailwinds
Adjusted EPS
$1.29
$1.07 - $1.11
$0.20 above May guidance midpoint including $0.02 of interest from
the Copeland note receivable
Free Cash Flow
$769M
Strong free cash flow performance
Up 83% YoY and up 47% YTD
1 Excluding AspenTech
4
Continued Progress On Strategic Priorities
COPELAND
(Previously Climate Technologies)
Transaction Closed May 31, 2023
Upfront Cash
Expected Future Proceeds1
$1.7B
40% common
$9.7B
equity ownership
~$8B after-tax
$2.25B
Copeland note
receivable
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA
<2x
1.8x
1.1x
1.0x
Net cash
position
2020 Reported
2021 Reported
2022 Reported
Current
Post-NI Expectation
2022 ESG REPORT
Released June 13, 2023
Report Highlights
- 42% reduction in GHG emissions intensity from 2018 baseline, surpassing original 20% target 6 years ahead of schedule
- A- score from CDP
- Deep-diveon "Greening By" solutions to help customers decarbonize operations
1 Transaction value
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 11:08:17 UTC.