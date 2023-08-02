ST. LOUIS (August 2, 2023) - Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2023 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2023, which are presented on a continuing operations basis. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock payable September 11, 2023 to stockholders of record August 11, 2023. View the Q3 printer-friendly release with financial tables here. Download Read More... Click to continue reading

(dollars in millions, except per share) 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 Change Underlying Orders1 3% Net Sales Underlying Sales2 $3,465 $3,946 14% 14% Pretax earnings Margin $378 10.9% $761 19.3% 840 bps Adjusted Segment EBITA3 Margin $806 23.2% $1,060 26.9% 370 bps GAAP Earnings Per Share Adjusted Earnings Per Share4 $0.38 $0.92 $1.03 $1.29 171% 40% Operating Cash Flow Free Cash Flow $479 $420 $842 $769 76% 83%

"Emerson delivered another exceptional quarter of underlying sales growth and solid financial and operational results, driven by our highly differentiated portfolio of capabilities and offerings," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We continue to advance our growth and profitability as a leading automation company, underpinned by the Emerson Management System and the world-class execution of our talented global team."

Karsanbhai continued, "Our performance over the last nine months demonstrates the strength of our technology and the strategic benefits of our exposure to attractive end-markets. As we close out 2023 and look ahead to 2024, Emerson is uniquely positioned, based on the breadth and depth of our capabilities and long-standing customer relationships, to capture our customers' investments in energy security and affordability, sustainability and decarbonization, digital transformation, and nearshoring. We look forward to delivering continued shareholder value as we build on our momentum across our business."

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2023 guidance framework for continuing operations which was increased from prior guidance. The 2023 outlook includes $2 billion returned to shareholders through share repurchases completed in the first quarter and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.

2023 Net Sales Growth

Underlying Sales Growth ~10.5%

~10% Earnings Per Share Amortization of Intangibles

Restructuring / Related Costs

Russia Exit Costs

AspenTech Micromine Purchase Price Hedge

Acquisition / Divestiture Fees

NI Investment Gain

Interest Income on Undeployed Proceeds

Copeland Equity Loss Adjusted Earnings Per Share $3.54 - $3.59 ~$0.61

~$0.16

$0.08

($0.02)

~$0.10

~($0.07)

~($0.19)

~$0.19 $4.40 - $4.45 Operating Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow $2.5B - $2.6B

$2.2B - $2.3B

Notes:

1 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech.

2 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures. Heritage AspenTech and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech will be included in underlying sales beginning in 2023 Q4.

3 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.

4 Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring and related costs, NI investment gains, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge, the income/loss of Emerson's 40% share of Copeland, interest income on undeployed proceeds and intangibles amortization expense. Post-Copeland transaction close, adjusted EPS now includes the interest on the Copeland note receivable valued at $0.02 and approximately $0.06 for the third quarter and fiscal year 2023, respectively.

Today, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the third quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed National Instruments transaction, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.