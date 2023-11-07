By Dean Seal

Emerson Electric shares dropped after the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analyst projections.

The stock fell 9% to $83.42 in early trading. Shares are down 13% since the start of the year.

The St. Louis-based industrial manufacturer posted a profit of $744 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $740 million in the same quarter a year ago. Earnings from continuing operations were $1.22 a share, up from 82 cents a share last year.

Stripping out one-time items, adjusted earnings were $1.29 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had been looking for $1.31 a share.

Sales rose 5% to $4.09 billion, missing analyst projections for $4.2 billion, according to FactSet.

Emerson is guiding for adjusted earnings of $5.15 to $5.35 a share for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1, with annual sales projected to rise 13% to 15.5%.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-23 1006ET