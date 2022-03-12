Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emerson Electric : Utility slashes fuel usage at large power generating unit using Emerson's combined cycle optimization strategies

03/12/2022 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH (January 27, 2016) - Emerson Process Management has completed a combined cycle optimization project that generated operational improvements and slashed average fuel usage at a large power-generating unit operated by one of the largest utilities in the U.S.

To help the utility reduce fuel costs during unit startup, Emerson combined its expertise in combined cycle plant control and operations with several of its Ovation Advanced Power Applications. The result was a 67 percent reduction in average 2x1 hot start fuel usage. Additionally, average transition fuel usage - the fuel used to bring another combustion turbine/ heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) train online and blend it with the running units - was reduced by 31 percent.

These fuel reductions and corresponding improvement in startup time are particularly significant, as this unit averages 50 hot starts and 300 hot transitions a year. Emissions are also expected to decline accordingly.

Based on the success of this project, Emerson will implement its combined cycle optimization program at several additional units owned by this utility.

"Over the last decade, we've seen combined cycle plants shift from baseload to more flexible operation with increased cycling frequency," said Bob Yeager, president of Emerson Process Management's Power & Water Solutions. "Our extensive balance-of-plant experience has shown that for power blocks experiencing heavy cycling, it is critical to look at the complete operational cycle from shutdown back through the startup in order to drive maximum performance. We can help our customers adapt to this changing operating environment, and achieve quantifiable and sustainable combined cycle performance improvements."

Emerson's combined cycle optimization program is based on a highly structured process involving close collaboration with the customer. The initial stages of the optimization project entail collecting historical process data to generate models of the plant's current operating performance in order to identify opportunities for improvement. Emerson then develops and deploys dynamic performance metrics, which are created in standard Ovation logic, that serve as the basis for tracking and validating improvements throughout the project.

Once the optimized startup process is validated through analysis and testing, Emerson's power experts focus on reducing variability through increased task automation and reduced dependency on manual operator intervention. Advanced control strategies that actively control HRSG energy distribution to coordinate combustion turbine firing, steam turbine generator loading, and steam bypass and attemperation result in steam flows and conditions that minimize energy losses within engineering constraints.

About Emerson Process Management
Emerson Process Management (www.EmersonProcess.com), an Emerson business, is a leader in helping businesses automate their production, processing and distribution in the chemical, oil and gas, refining, pulp and paper, power, water and wastewater treatment, mining and metals, food and beverage, life sciences and other industries. The company combines superior products and technology with industry-specific engineering, consulting, project management and maintenance services. Its brands include Bettis™, DeltaV™, Fisher™, Micro Motion™, Ovation™ and Rosemount™.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), based in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global leader in bringing technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company is comprised of five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions. Sales in fiscal 2015 were $22.3 billion. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : New IIoT Tool Demonstrates Potential of Digitized Pneumatics
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Proximity Sensor First to Feature Ultra-Bright LEDs for Easy Position I..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : New Mobile App for Configuring Radar Level Transmitters Helps Safely Ma..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Expands Portfolio of LED Linear Luminaires for Hazardous Locations
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : New Formation Evaluation Software Release Boosts Understanding of Reser..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : The industry's first SIL 3 certified single controller for water and st..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : machinery protection system earns SIL 2 rating, reducing safety risks i..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : enhances handheld communicator to speed project execution and reduce ma..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Global technical advisor and certification body DNV GL awards industry'..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : introduces titanium backpressure regulators/relief valves for High-corr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 533 M - -
Net income 2022 2 888 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 648 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 55 242 M 55 242 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 86 700
Free-Float -
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 93,00 $
Average target price 112,30 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surendralal L Karsanbhai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James S. Turley Chairman
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ram R. Krishnan Vice President-Profit Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.90%55 242
KEYENCE CORPORATION-24.88%113 465
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.00%87 309
EATON CORPORATION PLC-14.25%59 216
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.84%46 317
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-24.74%30 507