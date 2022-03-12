Emerson Electric : and OVS Group help oil and gas operators maximise production and efficiency

AUSTIN, TEXAS (February 2, 2016) -- Emerson Process Management and OVS Group are helping oil and gas producers accelerate decision-making to more effectively operate their oilfield assets. Emerson has expanded its Integrated Operations (iOps) solutions to include workflow software modules from OVS Group.

Integration of Emerson's technologies and OVS software means users across the oilfield can automate the analysis of their data and reports to capture opportunities more efficiently. The joint solution works with Emerson's DeltaV™ distributed control system via OPC connections and database integration to provide information for OVS's comprehensive group of oilfield software solutions. OVS's industry-proven software solutions assist oil and gas operators with oil field applications such as gas lift optimisation, cyclical steam generation, and decline curve analysis.

Combining sensing, control, and workflow automation, oil and gas producers can automatically capture actionable events and drive insights that produce improved execution. Less time will be spent looking for data, performing data loading, and generating the manual reports that currently consume the bulk of the industry's time.

Emerson's iOps initiative addresses key areas including workflow automation to reduce errors in tasks, and information visualisation to improve decision making. Combined with sophisticated analytics from OVS, the integrated solution enables users to accurately and easily assess key information and identify opportunities for operations and business improvements. "In today's market, efficient production is crucial. We are pleased to be working with OVS to provide our clients with scalable solutions that can be applied today and drive greater operational efficiency," says Jerry Brown, senior vice president of Emerson's industry solutions.

"OVS Group has worked with operators over the past decade to develop a library of discipline-focused best practices that can leverage a very broad suite of the asset data and industry applications including the real-time and historical data from field automation," said Sebastiano Barbarino, OVS Group CEO. "With this Emerson alliance, operational data will become a standard component of the best practices across disciplines to fully automate asset management and reduce the time and resources required to produce and optimise oil and gas."

About Emerson Process Management

Emerson Process Management (www.EmersonProcess.com​), an Emerson business, is a leader in helping businesses automate their production, processing and distribution in the chemical, oil and gas, refining, pulp and paper, power, water and wastewater treatment, mining and metals, food and beverage, life sciences and other industries. The company combines superior products and technology with industry-specific engineering, consulting, project management and maintenance services. Its brands include Bettis™, DeltaV™, Fisher™, Micro Motion™, Ovation™ and Rosemount™.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), based in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global leader in bringing technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company is comprised of five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions. Sales in fiscal 2015 were $22.3 billion. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About OVS

Founded in 2009, OVS Group provides integration and automated workflow solutions for oil and gas clients operating in conventional and unconventional plays worldwide. As a software and services company, OVS is dedicated to optimising assets through a configurable software framework. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, OVS has operations across North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. They service energy industry clients ranging from global super-majors to small independents and specialise in virtual data integration, workflow automation, and asset management. For more information, visit OVSGroup.com.​​​​