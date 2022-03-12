Emerson Electric : introduces titanium backpressure regulators/relief valves for High-corrosion applications

AUSTIN, TEXAS (September 10, 2013) -- Emerson Process Management has introduced a new lightweight, corrosion-resistant version of its Fisher® 98 Series Backpressure Regulators/Relief Valves. With a body made from high strength titanium, product weight is significantly reduced and maintenance requirements are minimized - helping to increase overall platform safety. The new regulators/valves are designed to meet the need for reliable, high quality devices that are resistant to the highly corrosive conditions and aggressive chemicals typically used in offshore applications.

Titanium is strong and light, reducing product weight by up to 50% - an important factor on offshore platforms. Titanium also performs well in offshore conditions because of its low galvanic corrosion factor when exposed to sea water. The improved corrosion resistance and extended service life reduces the need for maintenance, lowering costs and enhancing safety as the need for personnel to visit hazardous areas is minimized.

Emerson's Fisher 98 Series regulators/valves are used for backpressure or relief applications in liquid, gas, air, and steam service. They have a fast response speed, which is very important in safety shut-down applications. Their compact design makes them easy to install in the skid-based systems found on oil offshore platforms where space is at a premium. Because they are self-operated, they do not need any external power source (electric or pneumatic). This is another feature which makes the device easy to install. It also removes the potential for a supplementary source of ignition, which helps to reduce the risk of fire on the platform.

The Fisher 98 series range comprises direct-operated and spring-loaded regulator/valves and versions with additional pressure loading to maintain relief differential pressures, backpressures or for remote set-point adjustment. The Fisher 98HM is a direct-operated, spring to close regulator, which requires no external power to operate and features a sensing line connection for sensing pressure externally from the regulator.

Fisher 98 Series Backpressure Regulators/Relief Valves are part of the broad range of Fisher regulators available for pressure and flow control of industrial gas and liquids, natural gas and propane gas. For more information visit www.fisherregulators.com

