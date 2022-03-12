Log in
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
Emerson Electric : introduces titanium backpressure regulators/relief valves for High-corrosion applications

03/12/2022 | 03:04am EST
AUSTIN, TEXAS (September 10, 2013) -- Emerson Process Management has introduced a new lightweight, corrosion-resistant version of its Fisher® 98 Series Backpressure Regulators/Relief Valves. With a body made from high strength titanium, product weight is significantly reduced and maintenance requirements are minimized - helping to increase overall platform safety. The new regulators/valves are designed to meet the need for reliable, high quality devices that are resistant to the highly corrosive conditions and aggressive chemicals typically used in offshore applications.

Titanium is strong and light, reducing product weight by up to 50% - an important factor on offshore platforms. Titanium also performs well in offshore conditions because of its low galvanic corrosion factor when exposed to sea water. The improved corrosion resistance and extended service life reduces the need for maintenance, lowering costs and enhancing safety as the need for personnel to visit hazardous areas is minimized.

Emerson's Fisher 98 Series regulators/valves are used for backpressure or relief applications in liquid, gas, air, and steam service. They have a fast response speed, which is very important in safety shut-down applications. Their compact design makes them easy to install in the skid-based systems found on oil offshore platforms where space is at a premium. Because they are self-operated, they do not need any external power source (electric or pneumatic). This is another feature which makes the device easy to install. It also removes the potential for a supplementary source of ignition, which helps to reduce the risk of fire on the platform.

The Fisher 98 series range comprises direct-operated and spring-loaded regulator/valves and versions with additional pressure loading to maintain relief differential pressures, backpressures or for remote set-point adjustment. The Fisher 98HM is a direct-operated, spring to close regulator, which requires no external power to operate and features a sensing line connection for sensing pressure externally from the regulator.

Fisher 98 Series Backpressure Regulators/Relief Valves are part of the broad range of Fisher regulators available for pressure and flow control of industrial gas and liquids, natural gas and propane gas. For more information visit www.fisherregulators.com

About Emerson Process Management
Emerson Process Management (www.emersonprocess.com), an Emerson business, is a leader in helping businesses automate their production, processing and distribution in the chemical, oil and gas, refining, pulp and paper, power, water and wastewater treatment, mining and metals, food and beverage, life sciences and other industries. The company combines superior products and technology with industry-specific engineering, consulting, project management and maintenance services. Its brands include PlantWeb™, Syncade™, DeltaV™, Fisher®, Micro Motion®, Rosemount®, Daniel™, Ovation™, Bettis™ and AMS Suite.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), based in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global leader in bringing technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company is comprised of five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions. Sales in fiscal 2012 were $24.4 billion. For more information, visit www.Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
