Emerson Electric : machinery protection system earns SIL 2 rating, reducing safety risks in hazardous applications

With SIL 2 certification, the AMS 6500 Machinery Health™ Monitor improves reliability in safety instrumented system environments including power and nuclear plants and critical refining assets

KNOXVILLE, TENN (January 4, 2017) - Emerson's AMS 6500 Machinery Health Monitor is now certified for Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 2, providing users greater confidence against asset and process failures. Common examples of process applications where SIL 2 advanced safety integrities are needed are steam and gas turbines in power plants and critical refinery and nuclear industry assets.

The AMS 6500's certification gives users added assurance that it will reliably deliver the appropriate insight into the health of critical assets. Whether organizations need SIL certified equipment to meet company guidelines or to comply with legal requirements, SIL ratings help evaluate whether a specific technology meets the selected risk tolerance for industrial applications.

"More and more organizations are finding they need SIL 2 certification to meet international standards and machine directives requiring certain SIL ratings," said Björn Müller, product manager for sensors and systems, Emerson Automation Solutions. "SIL certification is one more way we can help customers achieve compliance while demonstrating our commitment to risk reduction."

For critical mechanical equipment, the AMS 6500 provides predictive intelligence and protection capabilities, helping organizations achieve Operational Certainty through improved reliability and safety.

For more information on the AMS 6500, go to www.emerson.com/machineryprotectionsystems.