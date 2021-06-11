Log in
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
Emerson Electric : Introduces World's First Non-Contacting Radar Level Transmitter Designed Specifically for Food and Beverage Applications

06/11/2021 | 01:06am EDT
The Rosemount 1408H Non-Contacting Level Transmitter provides accurate and reliable level measurement. It has been specifically designed for hygienic applications in the food and beverage industry and its award-winning unique design withstands high cleaning temperatures and is compatible with CIP/SIP processes while minimizing contamination risk and assuring product safety. High Resolution Image

Rosemount 1408 Level Transmitter - Discover how to improve your level measurement in the food and beverage industry

The Rosemount 1408H Non-Contacting Level Transmitter is the world's first IO-Link radar sensor for the food and beverage industry and it is compact, easy to use and provides accurate measurement while ensuring safety and minimizing contamination risk

Compact, easy-to-use Rosemount™ 1408H Level Transmitter with IO-Link Connectivity provides accurate, non-contacting measurement to help optimize operations and ensure food safety

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (June 11, 2021) - To meet the need for highly accurate and reliable level measurement in hygienic applications, Emerson has developed the Rosemount™ 1408H Level Transmitter, the world's first non-contacting radar device designed specifically for the food and beverage industry. Dedicated features include a hygienic compact design, fast sweep technology, exceptional radar beam focusing and IO-Link communications, helping manufacturers to optimize the efficiency of their operations, reduce product losses and ensure food safety.

Non-contacting radar is an ideal level measurement technology for applications that require stringent hygienic facilities and equipment. It is virtually maintenance-free, which helps it to ensure long-term reliability, in sharp contrast to legacy technologies. It has a top-down installation that reduces the risk of product loss through leakage, and it is unaffected by process conditions such as density, viscosity, temperature and pH. The compact and robust form of the Rosemount 1408H makes it a suitable solution for the small tanks and space-constrained skids commonly used in food and beverage production. The hygienic antenna is flush with the process connection that ensures the removal of process residue during clean-in-place and sterilize-in-place processes, and is insensitive to condensation and build-up. The hygienically approved, IP69-rated device has a stainless-steel housing with minimal crevices to withstand external washdowns and ensure cleanability.

The Rosemount 1408H is the first level transmitter to use 80 GHz frequency modulated continuous wave technology on a single electronic chip with embedded smart algorithms. This enables exceptional radar beam focusing, so that internal tank obstructions such as agitators can be avoided, and greater measurement accuracy achieved. Fast sweep technology makes the Rosemount 1408H the quickest level measurement technology on the market, collecting up to 40 times more information than legacy transmitters. This increases measurement accuracy, enabling manufacturers to reduce the amount of product lost through wastage, maximize production capability, and reduce production variations, leading to increased product quality and batch consistency. The technology also enables measurements all the way to the top of the tank, with this elimination of radar dead-zones enabling users to maximize vessel utilization.

The Rosemount 1408H is the first non-contacting radar transmitter with connectivity to the IO-Link communication protocol, making it easy to integrate with any automation system. The transmitter provides both conventional 4-20 mA, switch outputs and digital high-speed communication. It features innovative technology and smart algorithms to ensure installation and commissioning are made easy, saving time and helping ensure trouble-free operation. Together with the new Rosemount IO-link Assistant software, which sets the parameters via IO-link, the experience of using Rosemount IO-Link devices is enhanced even further.

'The Rosemount 1408H is the latest addition to Emerson's range of measurement devices designed with the requirements of hygienic applications in mind,' said Melissa Stiegler, hygienic business director for Emerson's Measurement Solutions business. 'By meeting the strict safety requirements of the food and beverage industry, this level transmitter minimizes contamination risk, while its accuracy and reliability ensures the production of consistent, high-quality products that consumers expect, providing a compact and cost-effective alternative to legacy technologies.'

Testament to its innovative design, the Rosemount 1408H has received the 2021 Red Dot Award for product design. The annual international awards, adjudicated by a jury of significant engineering and design professionals who assess thousands of new products each year, recognizes those products which demonstrate outstanding design and innovation.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 05:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
