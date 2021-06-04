Log in
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
Emerson Electric : to Provide Measurement and Control Technology for UPM Pulp Mill

06/04/2021 | 06:07am EDT
New UPM eucalyptus pulp mill being constructed near Paso de los Toros in central Uruguay.
VANTAA, Finland (June 04, 2021) - Finnish forest industry company UPM has selected Emerson as the main instrumentation vendor for its new eucalyptus pulp mill being constructed near Paso de los Toros in central Uruguay. Emerson's advanced measurement instrumentation, gas analytical solutions and high pressure control valves will be used to monitor and control the production process, helping to optimize operational efficiency and plant reliability, ensure excellent safety and environmental sustainability performance, and minimize operating costs.

The contract awarded to Emerson is part of UPM's $3 billion investment in the state-of-the-art greenfield mill, pulp terminal in the port of Montevideo and local facilities in Paso de los Toros. The facility, which is scheduled to start up in the second half of 2022, will process over 2.1 million tonnes of eucalyptus pulp a year, increasing UPM's pulp production capacity by more than 50 percent.

This contract further strengthens Emerson's position as the trusted automation partner for UPM and extends the 30 year relationship between the two companies.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
