EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

Emerson Electric : newest handheld communicator delivers an intuitive, rugged device that improves maintenance efficiency

03/12/2022 | 03:04am EST
AMS Trex™ Device Communicator is built to last through harsh environments, hard falls, and long shifts

AUSTIN, TEXAS (October 4, 2016) - Emerson Automation Solutions introduces the AMS Trex Device Communicator, a handheld communicator delivering an intuitive consumer-quality user experience and a brilliant modern display in a tool built to withstand harsh industrial environments. With a task-based graphical user interface built on human-centered design, the Trex communicator makes device and loop diagnostics easy to understand and field activities easier to complete.

"With the Trex communicator, technicians can work more effectively in the field - with fewer tools to manage - anywhere in the plant they need to go," said Duncan Schleiss, vice president, reliability solutions marketing, Emerson Automation Solutions.
Protected against moisture and extreme temperatures, the Trex communicator boasts a rugged design that can withstand the bumps and drops that come from normal use in the plant. The large, full-color touchscreen display adjusts to lighting conditions and aids troubleshooting in areas where too much or too little light makes other devices difficult to read.

With intrinsic safety certifications, the Trex communicator is certified to go anywhere a technician can go, with no need to shut a process down or get a hot work permit. Long-life batteries ensure that the communicator keeps working even through long days.

Using the Trex communicator's built-in Foundation Fieldbus and HART device diagnostic software, technicians can isolate and repair problems while the devices continue to run. Simple issues can be addressed on the spot, avoiding unnecessary interruption to production. Segment and loop diagnostic tools allow users to validate loop and fieldbus segment characteristics for easy troubleshooting. With the ValveLink Mobile app, technicians can analyze valve diagnostics results easily on the communicator's larger screen.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
