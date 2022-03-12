Emerson Electric : releases new application software suite for critical oil and gas production and transmission applications

Emerson's SmartProcess™ Oil and Gas Applications Suite helps users maximize efficiency, enhance safety and gain profitability

HOUSTON, TEXAS (April 2, 2015) - Emerson Process Management has released its new SmartProcess Oil and GasApplications Suite - answering critical challenges facing the oil and gas production/transmission markets. The new application software suite was developed by Emerson's industry experts to provide applications for monitoring, controlling and optimizing vital oil and gas operations. The application suite helps operators achieve greater production, reduce lifecycle costs, ensure consistency between sites, and reduce the likelihood of HSE events.

The SmartProcess Oil and Gas Applications Suite incorporates Emerson's family of remote terminal units (RTUs) and flow computers (ROC, ControlWave®, and FloBoss™) to enhance operations. The SmartProcess™ Oil and Gas Applications Suite is designed for the production and transmission markets with two separate series called the Production Manager Series and Transmission Manager Series.

The Production Manager Series contains Oil, Gas, and Site-Wide applications to increase the efficiency of production operations. The suite makes it easy to get lean operations running faster by selecting an application from the catalog, loading it into the Emerson RTU, and simply configuring. The Production Manager Series allows the operator to scale up their operation, or change applications as their wells progress through the lifecycle without needing to change controllers.

The Transmission Manager Series consists of Station Manager, Cause and Effect, and Gas Control Manager, to help operators' systems run more efficiently. This series maintains the integrity of the operators' assets and avoids safety and environmental incidents. These applications ensure consistency, increase effectiveness, reduce installation and support costs, and minimize operational errors.

Learn more about the SmartProcess™ Oil and Gas Applications Suite and other Remote Automation Solutions from Emerson Process Management at www.EmersonProcess.com/Remote.



About Emerson Process Management

Emerson Process Management (www.EmersonProcess.com), an Emerson business, is a leader in helping businesses automate their production, processing and distribution in the chemical, oil and gas, refining, pulp and paper, power, water and wastewater treatment, mining and metals, food and beverage, life sciences and other industries. The company combines superior products and technology with industry-specific engineering, consulting, project management and maintenance services. Its brands include PlantWeb™, Syncade™, DeltaV™, Fisher®, Bettis™, Micro Motion®, Rosemount®, Daniel™, Ovation™ and AMS Suite.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), based in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global leader in bringing technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company is comprised of five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions. Sales in fiscal 2014 were $24.5 billion. For more information, visit Emerson.com.​​​​